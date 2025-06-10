Bethany Life's Golf Classic Silent Auction

Ever wondered what it’s like deep inside one of the safest, largest, and most impressive limestone mines in the nation? Now’s your chance to find out — and it’s a rare one.



Grab up to 24 of your most adventurous friends, coworkers, or family members and head underground for a private group tour of the Martin Marietta limestone mine right here in our community. This is no ordinary visit — Martin Marietta is a Diamond Honor Award recipient and the proud winner of the Diamond Elite Award, recognizing it as the top mining operation in safety, community engagement, and in production in the United States in the past year.



This awe-inspiring, industrial-scale mine is rarely open to the public — making this experience truly exclusive. You'll go behind the scenes of their daily operations, witness massive excavation machinery in action, and gain insight into the geology, engineering, and safety culture that powers one of the top-ranked mining facilities in the country.



🛠️ Package Includes:



A private guided tour for up to 25 guests



Insider access to an active, nationally recognized limestone mine



Stories and insights from industry experts



⚠️ Note: All guests must wear closed-toe shoes and follow safety guidelines during the tour. Steel toed shoes/boots required to leave the bus. Minimum age restrictions may apply.



🎉 This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — don’t miss your chance to go underground with the best in the business! Valued at: Priceless!



