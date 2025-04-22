Bethany White Clinic

This ticket allows you to sign up for the entire clinic. Saturday Showmanship, Equation, and Sunday Mountain Trail. If you need a stall or camper spot please add those! Showmanship: 9AM Join us for a session that will kick off without horses. This initial segment will focus on helping you understand the proper positioning and movement of your body before we involve the horse. Once the horses arrive, we’ll dive into practical work, covering how to set up square, effectively walk, trot, back, and pivot. We'll also focus on the handler's positions and placements to ensure a smooth and successful showmanship experience. This session is designed for all levels and disciplines, so come ready to learn and improve! Equitation: 1 PM Join in for a session focused on the impact of the rider on the horse and the importance of equitation, regardless of your riding discipline. We will begin without horses, so please bring a yoga mat or blanket for some stretching exercises. Once the horses arrive, we will concentrate on achieving proper alignment and techniques to assess your position, maintain the correct tempo, keep a consistent pace, execute half halts, and incorporate breathing as a natural aid. This session is open to all levels and disciplines. Mountain Trail: 9 AM. Horses will be wearing halters with 12-foot leads, and we will introduce one obstacle at a time. Participants will learn the rules of trail riding as well as how to safely guide their horses over or through the obstacles. Beginning at noon, we will transition what we've learned on the ground to under saddle. We will focus on achieving straightness and using rider aids, with an emphasis on the seat and legs over hand use. The obstacles we plan to simulate include a bridge, water, trail head, gate, cross buck, logs, rocks, and a raised back trough, among others.

