Bethel Fish and Game Association, Inc.'s Shop

Fish Derby Sponsorship- Bronze
$150

Logo on banner. Facebook shout out.

Fish Derby Sponsorship- Silver
$250

Logo on Banner and Yard Sign at the pond. Also, business name on one of the prizes. Facebook shout out.

Fish Derby Sponsorship- Gold
$500

Logo on flyer, Logo on Banner and Yard Sign at the pond. Also, business name on one of the prizes. Facebook shout out.

Fish Derby Sponsorship- Platinum/ presenting sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on flyer as presenting sponsor. Logo on large individual Banner and Yard Sign at the pond. Business/name presenting 1st place. Facebook shout out.

