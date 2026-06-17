BGC Golf Fundraiser Raffle

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About this raffle
You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle!
You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $10 ($50 dollar value)
You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $20 ($100 dollar value)
You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $40 ($200 dollar value)
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