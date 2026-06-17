A glass jar filled with yellow tickets sits next to a stack of tickets and scattered tickets on a blue background.
Bethel Grace Church

Hosted by

Bethel Grace Church

About this raffle

BGC Golf Fundraiser Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$10

You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle!

5 Raffle Tickets
$40

You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $10 ($50 dollar value)

10 Raffle Tickets
$80

You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $20 ($100 dollar value)

20 Raffle Tickets
$160

You will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes & our 50/50 raffle! Save $40 ($200 dollar value)

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