Bethel Lutheran PTL Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Spend your summer at the pool with this basket! It has everything you need with 20 Morton pool passes, 2 towels, 2 goggles, sunscreen, snackle box, and pool bag. Retail value $178
Starting bid
Join Kate and Ben Vandenberg for a casually elegant wood-fired pizza dinner overlooking Lake Windemere. Katie will mix seasonal cocktails while Ben cooks gourmet pizzas in their wood fired oven. $100 per couple, maximum three couples (6 guests total). Each couple can bid separately--A great chance to meet new friends! Date TBD. Adults Only.
Starting bid
Join Kate and Ben Vandenberg for a casually elegant wood-fired pizza dinner overlooking Lake Windemere. Katie will mix seasonal cocktails while Ben cooks gourmet pizzas in their wood fired oven. $100 per couple, maximum three couples (6 guests total). Each couple can bid separately--A great chance to meet new friends! Date TBD. Adults Only.
Starting bid
Join Kate and Ben Vandenberg for a casually elegant wood-fired pizza dinner overlooking Lake Windemere. Katie will mix seasonal cocktails while Ben cooks gourmet pizzas in their wood fired oven. $100 per couple, maximum three couples (6 guests total). Each couple can bid separately--A great chance to meet new friends! Date TBD. Adults Only.
Starting bid
Your child can be principal for the day! Your child can welcome students, make morning and closing announcements, Lunch out with Mrs. Kaufmann and a fellow student of choice. Make classroom observations and call a fire drill! Date will be set no later than December 18, 2025.
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seating at the K-4th Christmas program on December 12, 2025 for up to 6 people.
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seats for the MWF Pre-K Christmas program for up to 6 people.
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seats to the T/TH Pre-K Christmas Program for up to 6 people.
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seats to the Kindergarten Nativity Program for up to 6 people.Show is Dec 16th @ 9am
Starting bid
Enjoy front row seats to the Kindergarten Nativity Program for up to 6 people.Show is Dec 16th @ 9am
Starting bid
Enjoy a performance by the Peoria Ballet "The Nutcracker" for four. Showtime of your choice for December 13th at 2 pm or 7:30 pm or December 14th at 2 pm and a dinner out at your choice of Thyme, Sugar, Cracked Pepper, Industry Brewing, and Saphron Social. Gift card value is $100. Total value package $260
Starting bid
4 vouchers for any 2026 season game to the Peoria Chiefs and 4 upper bowl tickets to a Men's Basketball game during the 2025-2026 season at Illinois State. Retail value $128
Starting bid
Take in the excitement at several Bradley Braves sporting events. Enjoy: 2 tickets to Womans Basketball 25-26 season & 2026 season pass for Bradley soccer, Bradley Baseall & Bradley Volleyball. RETAIL VALUE: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch at LaGondola or Culvers with Mrs. Lichtenstein and a friend! Redeemable on a Wednesday or Friday during the 25-26 school year.
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch at LaGondola or Culvers with Mrs. Lichtenstein and a friend! Redeemable on a Wednesday or Friday during the 25-26 school year.
Starting bid
Give Mrs. Lichtenstein the hour off & teach your class!
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the Peoria Riverfront museum with 4 admission passes and then head over to Avanti's for dinner! $25 Avanti's gift card. Retail value $105
Starting bid
4 round trip tickets to destination of choice. Must be redeemed within a year of activation. Activation date to be determined. Retail value $1600
Starting bid
2 roundtrip vouchers on any Southwest Airlines flight. Muse be redeemed 1 year from date of activation. Activation date to be determined. RETAIL VALUE: $800
Starting bid
1 plush blanket, 2 stoneware coffee mugs, 1 wooden cutting board, 1 soy candle, 2 stainless steel wine glasses, 1 bottle of champagne, 2 kitchen towels, 2 wash cloths, 2 bags of Eli's coffee. Retail value $200
Starting bid
Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Fresh Sparkling Snow foam soap - eucalyptus snowfall candle - lavender & pine candle - coffee mug - room spray - gel pen set - find joy in the journey journal - 26/27 monthly planner - junior mints - $25 to Trefzgers & Zion Coffee. RETAIL VALUE $182
Starting bid
Go on a gourmet picnic with this luxury basket set, picnic blanket, Farmers Market cheese, sausage, and mustard set, Josh's Cabernet Sauvignon, Tippy Creek honey, Stonewall Kitchen Fig & Ginger Jam, charcuterie board, and wine glasses. Retail value $220
Starting bid
Add to your holiday decor with a beautiful table floral swag in evergreen, browns & golds. By: Mums the Word. Then spruce your yard in the spring with a trip to Hoerrs Nursery($50 gift card). RETAIL VALUE: $95
Starting bid
Elevate your entertainment game with The Living Table recipe and devotion book, headache free jar candle, taper candles with bases, kitchen towels and more! Retail value $155
Starting bid
Treat yourself with homemade all natural products from The Olive Coconut : Everywhere body deodorant, Mango body butter, Shave scrub, Tallow butter & Lip juice. Two 24k Gold eye masks & $50 to Colby Natural Health. RETAIL VALUE: $125
Starting bid
Capture family moments with a session from t photography. Retail value $525
Starting bid
Start your fitness journey in style with $50 to Running Central Outfitters. Then show off your new kicks with a 1 month membership at Titan Fitness. Take your running outdoors with a chest light, ear warmers & zipper pouch running belt. Fuel your fitness with LMNT hydration packs, Honey Stinger energy chew, energy gel & energy waffles. RETAIL VALUE: $192
Starting bid
Beautify your home with this pine and cranberry door swag hand designed by Mums the Word. Retail value $135
Starting bid
Take some fun indoors this winter & enjoy an afternoon at VIP Cinemas in Morton ( 2 movie tickets & candy) And then jump out some energy at Elevate Trampoline Park with 2 90 minute passes. RETAIL VALUE: $60
Starting bid
Bring the joy of the season to your home with this door sign hand painted by Handlettered by Bre.
Starting bid
3 months of karate lessons taught by Sensei Jonathan Guse. Uniform included. Redeem by Dec. 1 2026. Retail value $330
Starting bid
Add to your home decor with this beautiful handmade wooden cross. Randy Kaluza from “Up From The Ashes” rescues and salvages wood from burn piles, construction dumpsters & turns these discarded pieces into works of art. RETAIL VALUE: $30
Starting bid
Take a group of 6 to First Ascent Climbing & fitness for an hour guided climbing session & a second hour to explore the gym. Book your session at least 1 week prior to desired date. RETAIL VALUE: $194
Starting bid
$40 gift card to The Putt Club, 2 sets of Volvik Golf Balls, 2 Koozies, T-Shirt & Llama plush mascot. The Putt Club is the ultimate place to eat, drink, putt and play. Enjoy indoor and outdoor putting, delicious food, signature cocktails, arcade, and exciting new games like Krazy Darts and Duckpin Bowling. Its the perfect place for the whole family.
Starting bid
3 months of karate lessons taught by Sensei Jonathan Guse. Uniform included. Redeem by Dec. 1 2026. Retail value $330
Starting bid
Escape to beautiful Miramar beach for a 1 week stay in a family friendly beach home. VRBO dates are based on current availability and to be coordinated with Mark and Jennifer Gingerich. Retail value $1358
Starting bid
$75 Casey's gift card, vouchers for a large pizza and a dozen donuts, Lighthouse GMC Bronze detail package, Lighthouse GMC oil change voucher. Retail value $250
Starting bid
Reserved parking in back lot for the 26-27 school year. Starting Aug. 2026
Starting bid
Reserved parking in front lot for the 26-27 school year. Starting Aug. 2026
Starting bid
Reserved parking in front lot for the 26-27 school year. Starting Aug. 2026
Starting bid
Beautify your home with fall decor hand crafted by Faith, Hope, and Chalk and enjoy a family fun day at Rader's Family Farm during the 2026 season. Retail value $110
Starting bid
20 lbs. of 85-90% lean farm fresh ground beef from the Peters' family farm. Retail value $160. Winner will be contacted to arrange delivery
Starting bid
Sip on some Luxury, hard to find, in high demand bourbon. Weller Full Proof 750ml Wheated Bourbon. E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof 750 ml Bourbon. Sphere ice molds and tasting glasses. All packaged up in a Napa Valley Quilt wine box. RETAIL VALUE: $505
Starting bid
Sip on some luxury, hard time find & in high demand bourbons. Eagle Rare 12 yr Bourbon 750ml. Stagg Barrel Proof (126.5 of) Bourbon 750ml. Stainless steel whiskey stones & tasting glasses. Along with an Old Fashioned framed poster. Packaged up nicely in a Napa Valley Quilty wine box. RETAIL VALUE: $527
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!