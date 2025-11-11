Bethel Lutheran PTL Silent Auction

Bethel Lutheran Church

Summer fun basket item
Summer fun basket
$50

Starting bid

Spend your summer at the pool with this basket! It has everything you need with 20 Morton pool passes, 2 towels, 2 goggles, sunscreen, snackle box, and pool bag. Retail value $178

A night with the Vandenbergs! item
A night with the Vandenbergs!
$100

Starting bid

Join Kate and Ben Vandenberg for a casually elegant wood-fired pizza dinner overlooking Lake Windemere. Katie will mix seasonal cocktails while Ben cooks gourmet pizzas in their wood fired oven. $100 per couple, maximum three couples (6 guests total). Each couple can bid separately--A great chance to meet new friends! Date TBD. Adults Only.

Principal for a day! item
Principal for a day!
$100

Starting bid

Your child can be principal for the day! Your child can welcome students, make morning and closing announcements, Lunch out with Mrs. Kaufmann and a fellow student of choice. Make classroom observations and call a fire drill! Date will be set no later than December 18, 2025.

Front Row seats for K-4th Christmas Program item
Front Row seats for K-4th Christmas Program
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy front row seating at the K-4th Christmas program on December 12, 2025 for up to 6 people.

Front Row seats for MWF Christmas Pre-school program. item
Front Row seats for MWF Christmas Pre-school program.
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy front row seats for the MWF Pre-K Christmas program for up to 6 people.

Front Row seat T/TH Preschool item
Front Row seat T/TH Preschool
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy front row seats to the T/TH Pre-K Christmas Program for up to 6 people.

Front row seats item
Front row seats
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy front row seats to the Kindergarten Nativity Program for up to 6 people.Show is Dec 16th @ 9am

Front Row Seats item
Front Row Seats
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy front row seats to the Kindergarten Nativity Program for up to 6 people.Show is Dec 16th @ 9am

A night at the Ballet item
A night at the Ballet
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a performance by the Peoria Ballet "The Nutcracker" for four. Showtime of your choice for December 13th at 2 pm or 7:30 pm or December 14th at 2 pm and a dinner out at your choice of Thyme, Sugar, Cracked Pepper, Industry Brewing, and Saphron Social. Gift card value is $100. Total value package $260

Hoops and Home Runs item
Hoops and Home Runs
$40

Starting bid

4 vouchers for any 2026 season game to the Peoria Chiefs and 4 upper bowl tickets to a Men's Basketball game during the 2025-2026 season at Illinois State. Retail value $128

Bradley Braves Tickets item
Bradley Braves Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Take in the excitement at several Bradley Braves sporting events. Enjoy: 2 tickets to Womans Basketball 25-26 season & 2026 season pass for Bradley soccer, Bradley Baseall & Bradley Volleyball. RETAIL VALUE: $150

Lunch with Mrs. Lichtenstein item
Lunch with Mrs. Lichtenstein
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch at LaGondola or Culvers with Mrs. Lichtenstein and a friend! Redeemable on a Wednesday or Friday during the 25-26 school year.

PE teacher take over item
PE teacher take over
$50

Starting bid

Give Mrs. Lichtenstein the hour off & teach your class!

Museums and Meatballs item
Museums and Meatballs
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the Peoria Riverfront museum with 4 admission passes and then head over to Avanti's for dinner! $25 Avanti's gift card. Retail value $105

Wanna Get Away? Southwest Airline tickets item
Wanna Get Away? Southwest Airline tickets
$480

Starting bid

4 round trip tickets to destination of choice. Must be redeemed within a year of activation. Activation date to be determined. Retail value $1600

Wanna Get Away? Southwest Ticket Vouchers item
Wanna Get Away? Southwest Ticket Vouchers
$240

Starting bid

2 roundtrip vouchers on any Southwest Airlines flight. Muse be redeemed 1 year from date of activation. Activation date to be determined. RETAIL VALUE: $800

Home is Your Happy Place item
Home is Your Happy Place
$60

Starting bid

1 plush blanket, 2 stoneware coffee mugs, 1 wooden cutting board, 1 soy candle, 2 stainless steel wine glasses, 1 bottle of champagne, 2 kitchen towels, 2 wash cloths, 2 bags of Eli's coffee. Retail value $200

Cozy Comfort Basket item
Cozy Comfort Basket
$50

Starting bid

Faux Fur Throw Blanket - Fresh Sparkling Snow foam soap - eucalyptus snowfall candle - lavender & pine candle - coffee mug - room spray - gel pen set - find joy in the journey journal - 26/27 monthly planner - junior mints - $25 to Trefzgers & Zion Coffee. RETAIL VALUE $182

Gourmet Picnic item
Gourmet Picnic
$60

Starting bid

Go on a gourmet picnic with this luxury basket set, picnic blanket, Farmers Market cheese, sausage, and mustard set, Josh's Cabernet Sauvignon, Tippy Creek honey, Stonewall Kitchen Fig & Ginger Jam, charcuterie board, and wine glasses. Retail value $220

Deck the Halls and Grow Your Garden item
Deck the Halls and Grow Your Garden
$30

Starting bid

Add to your holiday decor with a beautiful table floral swag in evergreen, browns & golds. By: Mums the Word. Then spruce your yard in the spring with a trip to Hoerrs Nursery($50 gift card). RETAIL VALUE: $95

Holiday hostess basket item
Holiday hostess basket
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your entertainment game with The Living Table recipe and devotion book, headache free jar candle, taper candles with bases, kitchen towels and more! Retail value $155

Radiance & Renewal item
Radiance & Renewal
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself with homemade all natural products from The Olive Coconut : Everywhere body deodorant, Mango body butter, Shave scrub, Tallow butter & Lip juice. Two 24k Gold eye masks & $50 to Colby Natural Health. RETAIL VALUE: $125

T Photography session item
T Photography session
$150

Starting bid

Capture family moments with a session from t photography. Retail value $525

Fit for the Finish Line item
Fit for the Finish Line
$60

Starting bid

Start your fitness journey in style with $50 to Running Central Outfitters. Then show off your new kicks with a 1 month membership at Titan Fitness. Take your running outdoors with a chest light, ear warmers & zipper pouch running belt. Fuel your fitness with LMNT hydration packs, Honey Stinger energy chew, energy gel & energy waffles. RETAIL VALUE: $192

Holiday door swag item
Holiday door swag
$40

Starting bid

Beautify your home with this pine and cranberry door swag hand designed by Mums the Word. Retail value $135

Beat the Winter Blues item
Beat the Winter Blues
$15

Starting bid

Take some fun indoors this winter & enjoy an afternoon at VIP Cinemas in Morton ( 2 movie tickets & candy) And then jump out some energy at Elevate Trampoline Park with 2 90 minute passes. RETAIL VALUE: $60

Joy door sign item
Joy door sign
$35

Starting bid

Bring the joy of the season to your home with this door sign hand painted by Handlettered by Bre.

Generations Karate lessons item
Generations Karate lessons
$100

Starting bid

3 months of karate lessons taught by Sensei Jonathan Guse. Uniform included. Redeem by Dec. 1 2026. Retail value $330

Cross of Christ item
Cross of Christ
$10

Starting bid

Add to your home decor with this beautiful handmade wooden cross. Randy Kaluza from “Up From The Ashes” rescues and salvages wood from burn piles, construction dumpsters & turns these discarded pieces into works of art. RETAIL VALUE: $30

Reach New Heights item
Reach New Heights
$60

Starting bid

Take a group of 6 to First Ascent Climbing & fitness for an hour guided climbing session & a second hour to explore the gym. Book your session at least 1 week prior to desired date. RETAIL VALUE: $194

Putt Club item
Putt Club
$35

Starting bid

$40 gift card to The Putt Club, 2 sets of Volvik Golf Balls, 2 Koozies, T-Shirt & Llama plush mascot. The Putt Club is the ultimate place to eat, drink, putt and play. Enjoy indoor and outdoor putting, delicious food, signature cocktails, arcade, and exciting new games like Krazy Darts and Duckpin Bowling. Its the perfect place for the whole family.

Miramar Beach Getaway item
Miramar Beach Getaway
$400

Starting bid

Escape to beautiful Miramar beach for a 1 week stay in a family friendly beach home. VRBO dates are based on current availability and to be coordinated with Mark and Jennifer Gingerich. Retail value $1358

Refuel & Refresh item
Refuel & Refresh
$75

Starting bid

$75 Casey's gift card, vouchers for a large pizza and a dozen donuts, Lighthouse GMC Bronze detail package, Lighthouse GMC oil change voucher. Retail value $250

Premier Pre-K parking spot item
Premier Pre-K parking spot
$100

Starting bid

Reserved parking in back lot for the 26-27 school year. Starting Aug. 2026

Premier grade/high school parking spot item
Premier grade/high school parking spot
$100

Starting bid

Reserved parking in front lot for the 26-27 school year. Starting Aug. 2026

It's Fall, Y'all basket item
It's Fall, Y'all basket
$30

Starting bid

Beautify your home with fall decor hand crafted by Faith, Hope, and Chalk and enjoy a family fun day at Rader's Family Farm during the 2026 season. Retail value $110

Peters Beef item
Peters Beef
$50

Starting bid

20 lbs. of 85-90% lean farm fresh ground beef from the Peters' family farm. Retail value $160. Winner will be contacted to arrange delivery

Bourbon in a Wine Box #1 item
Bourbon in a Wine Box #1
$150

Starting bid

Sip on some Luxury, hard to find, in high demand bourbon. Weller Full Proof 750ml Wheated Bourbon. E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof 750 ml Bourbon. Sphere ice molds and tasting glasses. All packaged up in a Napa Valley Quilt wine box. RETAIL VALUE: $505

Bourbon in a Wine Box #2 item
Bourbon in a Wine Box #2
$160

Starting bid

Sip on some luxury, hard time find & in high demand bourbons. Eagle Rare 12 yr Bourbon 750ml. Stagg Barrel Proof (126.5 of) Bourbon 750ml. Stainless steel whiskey stones & tasting glasses. Along with an Old Fashioned framed poster. Packaged up nicely in a Napa Valley Quilty wine box. RETAIL VALUE: $527

