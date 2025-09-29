Bethel Lutheran School Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsorship
$150

~1/4 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program

~Recognition in Flames school newsletter & school website

~Trivia Night/Auction program listing

~1 ticket to 2026 Pancake Breakfast

Silver Sponsorship
$250

~1/2 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program

~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website

~Trivia/Auction night program listing

~2 tickets to 2026 Pancake Breakfast

~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival

Gold Sponsorship
$500

~3/4 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program

~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website

~Trivia/Auction Night program listing

~One name or logo on sponsorship banner in Bethel gym

~2 tickets to Trivia/Auction Night

~Family pass for all sporting events

~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

~Full page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program

~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website

~Trivia/Auction Night program listing

~One name or logo on Sponsorship banner in Bethel gym

~4 tickets to Trivia/Auction Night

~6 tickets to Pancake Breakfast

~Family Pass for all sporting events

~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival

