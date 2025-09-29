Bethel Lutheran School Sponsorship

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
~1/4 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program
~Recognition in Flames school newsletter & school website
~Trivia Night/Auction program listing
~1 ticket to 2026 Pancake Breakfast
~1/2 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program
~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website
~Trivia/Auction night program listing
~2 tickets to 2026 Pancake Breakfast
~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival
~3/4 page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program
~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website
~Trivia/Auction Night program listing
~One name or logo on sponsorship banner in Bethel gym
~2 tickets to Trivia/Auction Night
~Family pass for all sporting events
~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival
~Full page ad in Bethel Flames Classic Basketball program
~Recognition in Flames school newsletter and school website
~Trivia/Auction Night program listing
~One name or logo on Sponsorship banner in Bethel gym
~4 tickets to Trivia/Auction Night
~6 tickets to Pancake Breakfast
~Family Pass for all sporting events
~Logo and info on screens during Bethel Classic, Pancake Breakfast & PreSchool Carnival
