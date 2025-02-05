Bethel Winter Guard Rib Rally at Texas Roadhouse

Each voucher cost $14 which includes:
- our legendary “fall off the bone”4 bone slab of ribs
- steak fries
- fresh baked bread and honey cinnamon butter
- bag of peanuts
- FREE appetizer pass for your next visit
Each voucher cost $14 which includes:
- our legendary “fall off the bone”4 bone slab of ribs
- steak fries
- fresh baked bread and honey cinnamon butter
- bag of peanuts
- FREE appetizer pass for your next visit
Donate a Rib Dinner to Bethel Emergency Services 🚔🚒
$14
Bethel Winter Guard will deliver donated meals to the Bethel Police and Fire Departments.
Bethel Winter Guard will deliver donated meals to the Bethel Police and Fire Departments.
Add a donation for Bethel Winter Guard
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!