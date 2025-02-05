Bethel Winter Guard

Bethel Winter Guard

Bethel Winter Guard Rib Rally at Texas Roadhouse

74 Newtown Rd

Danbury, CT 06810, USA

Rib Dinner
$14
Each voucher cost $14 which includes: - our legendary “fall off the bone”4 bone slab of ribs - steak fries - fresh baked bread and honey cinnamon butter - bag of peanuts - FREE appetizer pass for your next visit
Donate a Rib Dinner to Bethel Emergency Services 🚔🚒
$14
Bethel Winter Guard will deliver donated meals to the Bethel Police and Fire Departments.
