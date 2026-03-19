Bethel Youth Camp 2026

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About this event
Ages 8-12
Thanks to a generous sponsor, $130 of the registration fee has already been paid!
BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check (18 and older) is required.
BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check is required.
With parent registration
You must also pay the registration fee
Before making this selection, please confirm that there are sites available
Grades 6 - 12
Grades 6 - 12
Confirm with Aimee how much you owe after your credit from fundraisers. Use the "Add a donation for Boonville Worship Center" field at the bottom to pay your remaining balance.
BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check is required.
With parent registration
You must also pay the registration fee
Before making this selection, please confirm that there are sites available
$
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