Boonville Worship Center

Hosted by

Boonville Worship Center

About this event

Bethel Youth Camp 2026

Junior Camp - Camper
$30

Ages 8-12

Thanks to a generous sponsor, $130 of the registration fee has already been paid!

Junior Camp - Teen Worker
Free

BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check (18 and older) is required.

Junior Camp - Adult Worker
Free

BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check is required.

Junior Camp - Underage Registrant
$25

With parent registration

Junior Camp - RV Site
$50

You must also pay the registration fee

Before making this selection, please confirm that there are sites available

Senior Camp - Camper Full Amount
$190

Grades 6 - 12

Senior Camp - Camper Discounted **worked fundraisers**
Free

Grades 6 - 12

Confirm with Aimee how much you owe after your credit from fundraisers. Use the "Add a donation for Boonville Worship Center" field at the bottom to pay your remaining balance.

Senior Camp - Adult Worker
Free

BWC will cover your $80 registration fee. Pre-approval from Pastor Scott & background check is required.

Senior Camp - Underage Registrant
$25

With parent registration

Senior Camp - RV Site
$50

You must also pay the registration fee

Before making this selection, please confirm that there are sites available

Add a donation for Boonville Worship Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!