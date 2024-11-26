Bethel’s Family Christian Academy - Houston Texan Jalen Pitre Autographed Jersey
One chance of winning
$12
🏈 Win a Signed Football Jersey! 🏈
We're excited to offer you the chance to own a one-of-a-kind, autographed football jersey! This exclusive memorabilia piece is signed by Jalen Pitre – a must-have for any true football fan especially a Houston Texans’ fan.
5 chances of winning
$50
10 chances of winning
$90
Add a donation for Bethel’s Family Christian Academy
$
