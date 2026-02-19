Bethlehem Elementary PTO

Bethlehem Elementary PTO

Bethlehem Elementary PTO Presents the Stageplay: Anni- Volunteer Ticket

1000 Academic Pkwy

Locust Grove, GA 30248, USA

Adult General Admission- Vegetarian Meal
$12

Enjoy the full program and an adult vegetarian

Ages 13 and up

*OPEN SEATING. DOORS OPEN AT 1:30 PM.

Adults General Admission Non- Vegetarian Meal
$12

Enjoy the full program and an adult non-vegetarian

Ages 13 and up

*OPEN SEATING. DOORS OPEN AT 1:30 PM.

Vendor Table Fee
$50

REQUEST & SIGN THE VENDOR APPLICATION PRIOR TO PAYMENT.


EMAIL: [email protected]


Vendor Table Fee includes:


Advertisement on Bethlehem Elementary School PTO’s social media.


Vendor advertisement in the event program. 


Designated space to advertise and sell approved products.


Vendor Requirements:


Provide their own tables and displays.


All products must be school-appropriate.


Bethlehem Elementary School PTO is not responsible for lost or damaged items.


Vendors are responsible for collecting and reporting any sales tax.




