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About this raffle

Bethlehem Travel Baseball 9UB Raffle

All Stars Academy⚾️- 1 Ticket
$5

Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!

All Stars Academy⚾️ - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!

All Stars Academy⚾️ - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!

All Stars Academy⚾️- 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!

Dinner & Blooms🌸 🌼 - 1 Ticket
$5

Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!

Dinner & Blooms🌸 🌼 - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!

Dinner & Blooms🌸 🌼 - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!

Dinner & Blooms🌸 🌼 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!

Neon Paint Splatter Experience 🎨✨ - 1 Ticket
$5

Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!

Neon Paint Splatter Experience 🎨✨ - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!

Neon Paint Splatter Experience 🎨✨ - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!

Neon Paint Splatter Experience 🎨✨ - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!

RSC Basketball Camp🏀 - 1 Ticket
$5

Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!

RSC Basketball Camp🏀 - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!

RSC Basketball Camp🏀 - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!

RSC Basketball Camp🏀 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!

Bathroom Renovation🚿 🛁 - 1 Ticket
$5

Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!

Bathroom Renovation🚿 🛁 - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!

Bathroom Renovation🚿 🛁 - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!

Bathroom Renovations🚿 🛁 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!

Bellizzi Baseball Camp ⚾️- 1 Ticket
$5

Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!

Bellizzi Baseball Camp⚾️ - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!

Bellizzi Baseball Camp⚾️ - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!

Bellizzi Baseball Camp⚾️ - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!

Family Fun 🍩 🐟- 1 Ticket
$5

Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!

Family Fun🍩 🐟 - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!

Family Fun🍩 🐟 - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!

Family Fun🍩 🐟 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!

Adventure Awaits🧩 🔐 - 1 Ticket
$5

Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!

Adventure Awaits🧩 🔐 - 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!

Adventure Awaits🧩 🔐 - 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!

Adventure Awaits🧩 🔐 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!

Friday Night Lights🏈 - 1 Ticket
$5

4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!

Friday Night Lights🏈- 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!

Friday Night Lights🏈- 7 Tickets
$20
This includes 7 tickets

4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!

Friday Night Lights🏈 - 15 Tickets
$40
This includes 15 tickets

4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!

Home Run Support🏆🧡
Pay what you can

Not loving the choices? You can still step up to the plate! Make a donation to support our 9UB Bethlehem Travel Baseball team—help cover tournament fees, gear, and travel so our players can keep swinging for the fences. Every contribution counts!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!