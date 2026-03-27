Bethlehem Travel Baseball 9UB Raffle

About this raffle
Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!
Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!
Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!
Give your child a week of action-packed fun at All Stars Academy Summer Camp—where they’ll build skills, make friends, and create unforgettable summer memories!
Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!
Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!
Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!
Treat yourself or someone special to a perfect pairing—a $50 gift card to Coray Kitchen for a delicious meal, plus a beautiful springtime bouquet from Forever Young Flowers to brighten any day!
Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!
Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!
Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!
Get ready to glow and get messy! This neon paint splatter experience is a high-energy, glow-in-the-dark adventure where creativity meets fun. Grab your friends, suit up, and unleash your inner artist as vibrant colors fly under black lights. It’s a one-of-a-kind night full of laughter, color, and unforgettable memories valued at $120!
Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!
Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!
Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!
Hit the court for a week of high-energy basketball camp at Sage—where players build skills, boost confidence, and have a blast all summer long!
Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!
Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!
Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!
Redo your bathroom with a brand-new Kohler faucet (item number 10214-4-cp), Kohler towel bar (item number 72568-bn), Delta tub and showerhead package (item number t14432), and a 3-pendant frosted light!
Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!
Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!
Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!
Hit it out of the park with a week at Bob Bellizzi Grand Slam Baseball Camp!
Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!
Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!
Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!
Enjoy the best of the area with fresh Indian Ladder donuts, a $15 Farmer Jon’s gift card for local goodies, and 4 passes to Via Aquarium for an unforgettable family outing!
Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!
Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!
Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!
Take on interactive escape rooms and challenges with a $100 gift card to All In Adventures—perfect for a fun and memorable outing!
4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!
4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!
4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!
4 tickets to see the UAlbany Great Danes Men's Football team take the field for a thrilling home game under the lights!
Not loving the choices? You can still step up to the plate! Make a donation to support our 9UB Bethlehem Travel Baseball team—help cover tournament fees, gear, and travel so our players can keep swinging for the fences. Every contribution counts!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!