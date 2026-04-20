Bethune Height Recognition Gala-GBS Table 2026

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About this event
52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final
Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Tax-Deductible donation. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.
Increase your NCNW National membership to Life membership. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.
Increase your NCNW National membership to Legacy Life membership. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!