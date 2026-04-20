GBS-NCNW, INC

Hosted by

GBS-NCNW, INC

About this event

Bethune Height Recognition Gala-GBS Table 2026

3111 Fairview Park Dr

Falls Church, VA 22042, USA

General Admission
$150

52nd Annual Mid-Atlantic Region Bethune-Height Recognition Gala ticket purchase. All sales final

Bethune Heights Achiever
$300

Make a one-time individual donation to support the mission of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Tax-Deductible donation. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.

Life Achiever
$1,000

Increase your NCNW National membership to Life membership. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.

Legacy Life
$1,500

Increase your NCNW National membership to Legacy Life membership. Selection of an Achiever option does not include admission to the luncheon. To attend as an achiever select both your Achiever status and a luncheon ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!