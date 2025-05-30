BMY Construction

Bets for Vets - Going All-In to Support Beyond the Barracks

748 Rodeo Dr

Clovis, CA 93612

Patriot Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

As our highest-tier sponsor, you’ll receive the full VIP experience, unmatched brand visibility, and exclusive experiences that will result in an unforgettable night!

Sponsorship includes:
• 2 Reserved Tables for 16 VIP Guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar with unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, free drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• One custom, handcrafted hat from The Hattery
• One commemorative gun
• Your logo featured on all marketing materials for the event
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• 3 dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

VIP Lounge Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the VIP Lounge Sponsor your company will define the premium experience of the night!
Sponsorship Includes:
• Reserved table for 8 VIP guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar with unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, free drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• Your logo will be featured in the VIP Lounge
• Opportunity to name a signature drink at the private bar
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• 2 dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Texas Hold’em Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Texas Hold’em Sponsor your company will be front and center of the night’s most thrilling action!

Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 VIP tickets to the event which includes: Access to the VIP Lounge with private bar, unlimited drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• Logo featured at the center of the Hold’em tournament
• Logo placement at the event
• Custom playing cards featuring your logo used during the Hold’em tournament
• 2 Dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the tables

Outlaw Sponsor 🤠
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For the bold, the brave, and the ones who don’t follow - they lead.
The Outlaw Sponsor level is designed for companies that want to make a powerful statement without playing by the rules.

Sponsorship includes:
• Reserved Table for 8 VIP Guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar and unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a raffle ticket
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• Dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Saloon Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Saddle up and take over the bar! As the Saloon Sponsor, your brand will be front and center where the action flows!

Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and free drinks!
• Logo featured prominently at the bar
• Opportunity to create and name a signature drink
• Logo on all drink tickets
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Blackjack Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Blackjack Tables
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the tables

Craps Table Sponsor
$2,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Craps Table
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the table

Roulette Table Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Roulette Table
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the table

Photo Booth Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Lights, camera, your brand! As the exclusive Photo Booth Sponsor, your company will be featured on every snapshot, giving guests a fun takeaway and giving your brand lasting exposure.

Sponsorship Includes:
• Branded photo booth experience with your logo on every printed and digital photo
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Mechanical Bull Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As the exclusive Mechanical Bull Sponsor, your brand will be front and center at one of the night’s most talked-about attractions.

Sponsorship Includes:
• Branded signage at the mechanical bull station
• 4 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, 2 drink tickets, and a mechanical bull ticket
• Logo on all mechanical bull tickets
• Logo placement at event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Koozie Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Put your brand in every hand 🍺 As the Koozie Sponsor your logo will live on long after the event ends!

Sponsorship Includes:
• 4 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets
• Custom event koozies featuring your company’s logo, given to all guests
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Grand Prize Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As the Grand Prize Sponsor, your brand will be front and center when the biggest prize of the night is awarded!

Sponsorship Includes:
• 2 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets
• Verbal recognition during the grand prize presentation
• Your logo featured on the grand prize check
• Opportunity to present the grand prize winner
• Dedicated social media post

Your company will be remembered for delivering the night’s biggest win!

Raffle Prize Sponsor
$500

Add excitement and get your brand in the spotlight. As a Raffle Prize Sponsor, your company will be recognized alongside one of the night’s most anticipated prizes.

Sponsorship Includes:
• Company name/logo displayed next to your donated prize
• Opportunity to donate a raffle prize in-kind or financially
• A great way to support the cause while showcasing your business to all attendees

