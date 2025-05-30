Bets for Vets - Going All-In to Support Beyond the Barracks

Hosted by
As our highest-tier sponsor, you’ll receive the full VIP experience, unmatched brand visibility, and exclusive experiences that will result in an unforgettable night!
Sponsorship includes:
• 2 Reserved Tables for 16 VIP Guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar with unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, free drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• One custom, handcrafted hat from The Hattery
• One commemorative gun
• Your logo featured on all marketing materials for the event
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• 3 dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
As the VIP Lounge Sponsor your company will define the premium experience of the night!
Sponsorship Includes:
• Reserved table for 8 VIP guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar with unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, free drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• Your logo will be featured in the VIP Lounge
• Opportunity to name a signature drink at the private bar
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• 2 dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
As the Texas Hold’em Sponsor your company will be front and center of the night’s most thrilling action!
Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 VIP tickets to the event which includes: Access to the VIP Lounge with private bar, unlimited drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar
• Logo featured at the center of the Hold’em tournament
• Logo placement at the event
• Custom playing cards featuring your logo used during the Hold’em tournament
• 2 Dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the tables
For the bold, the brave, and the ones who don’t follow - they lead.
The Outlaw Sponsor level is designed for companies that want to make a powerful statement without playing by the rules.
Sponsorship includes:
• Reserved Table for 8 VIP Guests
• Exclusive VIP Lounge access featuring a private bar and unlimited drinks
• Each guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, 20 raffle tickets, a cigar, and a raffle ticket
• Logo in prime locations at the event
• Dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Saddle up and take over the bar! As the Saloon Sponsor, your brand will be front and center where the action flows!
Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and free drinks!
• Logo featured prominently at the bar
• Opportunity to create and name a signature drink
• Logo on all drink tickets
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Blackjack Tables
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the tables
Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Craps Table
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the table
Sponsorship Includes:
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets.
• Logo featured at the Roulette Table
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the table
Lights, camera, your brand! As the exclusive Photo Booth Sponsor, your company will be featured on every snapshot, giving guests a fun takeaway and giving your brand lasting exposure.
Sponsorship Includes:
• Branded photo booth experience with your logo on every printed and digital photo
• 8 tickets to the event, which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
As the exclusive Mechanical Bull Sponsor, your brand will be front and center at one of the night’s most talked-about attractions.
Sponsorship Includes:
• Branded signage at the mechanical bull station
• 4 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, 2 drink tickets, and a mechanical bull ticket
• Logo on all mechanical bull tickets
• Logo placement at event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Put your brand in every hand 🍺 As the Koozie Sponsor your logo will live on long after the event ends!
Sponsorship Includes:
• 4 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets
• Custom event koozies featuring your company’s logo, given to all guests
• Logo placement at the event
• Dedicated social media post on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
As the Grand Prize Sponsor, your brand will be front and center when the biggest prize of the night is awarded!
Sponsorship Includes:
• 2 tickets to the event which includes: $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, and 2 drink tickets
• Verbal recognition during the grand prize presentation
• Your logo featured on the grand prize check
• Opportunity to present the grand prize winner
• Dedicated social media post
Your company will be remembered for delivering the night’s biggest win!
Add excitement and get your brand in the spotlight. As a Raffle Prize Sponsor, your company will be recognized alongside one of the night’s most anticipated prizes.
Sponsorship Includes:
• Company name/logo displayed next to your donated prize
• Opportunity to donate a raffle prize in-kind or financially
• A great way to support the cause while showcasing your business to all attendees
