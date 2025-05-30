Bets for Vets - Going All-In to Support Beyond the Barracks

As the Texas Hold’em Sponsor your company will be front and center of the night’s most thrilling action!



Sponsorship Includes:

• 8 VIP tickets to the event which includes: Access to the VIP Lounge with private bar, unlimited drinks, $200 buy-in to the Poker Tournament, heavy hors d’oeuvers, a cigar, and a custom keychain from the Branding Bar

• Logo featured at the center of the Hold’em tournament

• Logo placement at the event

• Custom playing cards featuring your logo used during the Hold’em tournament

• 2 Dedicated social media posts on BMY’s Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

• Opportunity to have dealers distribute your company’s promo items at the tables