Bets for the Brave Gala - Sponsorships

We are honored to welcome Charleston Real Producers as our presenting partner for the inaugural Bets for the Brave Gala. Their alignment with our mission and their desire to support our cause make them the perfect organization to help lead this incredible evening. Unlike a traditional sponsorship, this partnership is built on authentic community engagement, a shared vision for success, and a united commitment to service. By stepping into the spotlight as our headlining supporter, Charleston Real Producers demonstrates bold leadership and a shared dedication to creating lasting impact for our nation’s heroes. Together, we are proud to celebrate, support, and stand behind those who dedicate their lives to serving others.