Bets for the Brave Gala - Sponsorships

We are honored to welcome Charleston Real Producers as our presenting partner for the inaugural Bets for the Brave Gala. Their alignment with our mission and their desire to support our cause make them the perfect organization to help lead this incredible evening. Unlike a traditional sponsorship, this partnership is built on authentic community engagement, a shared vision for success, and a united commitment to service. By stepping into the spotlight as our headlining supporter, Charleston Real Producers demonstrates bold leadership and a shared dedication to creating lasting impact for our nation’s heroes. Together, we are proud to celebrate, support, and stand behind those who dedicate their lives to serving others.
Own a signature moment of the night-
From headlining the live band to sponsoring the Lock & Key game or 50/50 raffle, this sponsorship puts your name at the center of the fun and the mission. It’s a perfect fit for brands ready to stand out while standing up for service and sacrifice. A few perks come as well:
Fuel the energy behind the experience-
Whether you're backing a signature bar or a gourmet food station, this level lets your business shine while guests indulge, celebrate, and give back. It’s a great way to connect your brand to community, generosity, and joy. A few perks come as well:
Join the table. Make a difference-
This level sponsorship is an easy way to align your business with a great cause, support local heroes, and get your name in front of a mission-minded audience. It’s about more than visibility—it’s about heart. A few perks come as well:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!