Bets for the Brave Gala - Sponsorships

81 Mary St

Charleston, SC 29403, USA

🂡   Royal Flush Partner – Charleston Real Producers
We are honored to welcome Charleston Real Producers as our presenting partner for the inaugural Bets for the Brave Gala. Their alignment with our mission and their desire to support our cause make them the perfect organization to help lead this incredible evening. Unlike a traditional sponsorship, this partnership is built on authentic community engagement, a shared vision for success, and a united commitment to service. By stepping into the spotlight as our headlining supporter, Charleston Real Producers demonstrates bold leadership and a shared dedication to creating lasting impact for our nation’s heroes. Together, we are proud to celebrate, support, and stand behind those who dedicate their lives to serving others.

🎲 High Roller Sponsor
$5,000

Own a signature moment of the night-

From headlining the live band to sponsoring the Lock & Key game or 50/50 raffle, this sponsorship puts your name at the center of the fun and the mission. It’s a perfect fit for brands ready to stand out while standing up for service and sacrifice. A few perks come as well:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of a feature (the band, 50/50 raffle, or Lock & Key game)
  • Logo on signage, digital media, and program
  • Scrolling digital ad space in the venue & full-page ad in the event brochure
  • Six included gala tickets + bonus chips + extra raffle and game opportunities
  • Segra Club tickets to use or give to clients
  • And more!
♠️ Jackpot Sponsor
$2,500

Fuel the energy behind the experience-

Whether you're backing a signature bar or a gourmet food station, this level lets your business shine while guests indulge, celebrate, and give back. It’s a great way to connect your brand to community, generosity, and joy. A few perks come as well:

  • Exclusive sponsorship of a catering (4) or open bar (3) station
  • Scrolling digital ad space in the venue & half-page ad in the event brochure
  • Four included gala tickets + 50/50 raffle tickets and bonus keys for Lock & Key game
  • Bonus casino chips
  • And more!
♥️ Lucky 7 Sponsor
$1,000

Join the table. Make a difference-

This level sponsorship is an easy way to align your business with a great cause, support local heroes, and get your name in front of a mission-minded audience. It’s about more than visibility—it’s about heart. A few perks come as well:

  • Casino table sponsor with name on dedicated table
  • Scrolling digital ad space in the venue & quarter-page ad in the event brochure
  • Two included gala tickets + 50/50 raffle tickets and extra Lock & Key Game keys
  • Small item included in guest gift bags
  • And more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!