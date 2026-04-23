Oklahoma Equality Law Center Inc
Oklahoma Equality Law Center Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Oklahoma Equality Law Center Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Better Allies, Better Oklahoma 2026 Silent Auction

Southwood Landscape and Garden Center Gift Card & Plant
$60

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate and wicker planter of dianthus and mulberry plants. Donated by Southwood Landscape and Garden Center

Circle Cinema Basket
$5

Starting bid

Basic Estate Planning Package
$50

Starting bid

A little peace of mind goes a long way! Josh Payton, attorney & co founder of the Oklahoma Equality Law Center, will work with you (or you & your partner) to create a solid package of basic estate planning documents, such as; financial and health powers of attorney, HIPAA authorization waiver, and last will & testament. This item is valued at $1,250 and will include a personalized legacy binder to keep all your emergency and end of life documents in one place.

Bears
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Sharon Chucoski

Rag Rainbow Quilt
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Carol McDonald

Framed "Blood Moon & Boston Avenue UMC" Photo
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Mike Simons

Stained Glass Panel
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Sid Clanton

4 Hour DJ Set
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Shari Goodwin

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Tour
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Rochelle Caudill

Owl Canister Set
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Blaire Hines

Mother Road Basket
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Boston Avenue United Methodist Church

Family Night!
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Boston Avenue United Methodist Church

Antique Weller Pottery
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Glenda Silvey

Magic City Books
$5

Starting bid

Leather Garment Bag
$5

Starting bid

Donkey Kong Plush Toy
$5

Starting bid

Tours of Tulsa
$5

Starting bid

Child Bath & Books
$5

Starting bid

Home Drawing by Myers Campbell
$5

Starting bid

Hydro Floss
$5

Starting bid

Painting by Courtney Sauls
$5

Starting bid

The Notebook: The Musical
$5

Starting bid

donated by: Celebrity Attractions and Tulsa Theatre Works

Tiger Beetle Plate
$5

Starting bid

Dinner with Sara Cunningham
$5

Starting bid

Necklace & Earring Set
$5

Starting bid

White Lion Giftcard
$5

Starting bid

Pralines
$5

Starting bid

Pralines (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Ceramic Art Cupckae
$5

Starting bid

Ceramic Art Harlequin Hand
$5

Starting bid

Osage Forest of Peace Weekend
$5

Starting bid

Osage Forest of Peace Session
$5

Starting bid

Art Painting
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!