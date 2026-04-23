Better Allies, Better Oklahoma 2026 Silent Auction

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$100 gift certificate and wicker planter of dianthus and mulberry plants. Donated by Southwood Landscape and Garden Center
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A little peace of mind goes a long way! Josh Payton, attorney & co founder of the Oklahoma Equality Law Center, will work with you (or you & your partner) to create a solid package of basic estate planning documents, such as; financial and health powers of attorney, HIPAA authorization waiver, and last will & testament. This item is valued at $1,250 and will include a personalized legacy binder to keep all your emergency and end of life documents in one place.
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donated by: Sharon Chucoski
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donated by: Carol McDonald
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donated by: Mike Simons
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donated by: Sid Clanton
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donated by: Shari Goodwin
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donated by: Rochelle Caudill
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donated by: Blaire Hines
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donated by: Boston Avenue United Methodist Church
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donated by: Boston Avenue United Methodist Church
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donated by: Glenda Silvey
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donated by: Celebrity Attractions and Tulsa Theatre Works
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