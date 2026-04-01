Better Allies, Better Oklahoma 2026 Sponsorships

About this shop
BEACON Sponsorship includes:
-8 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference
-Full page ad in event booklet
-Full slide ad on screen
-3 Spotlight Social Media Posts with OELC
-Vendor Booth
All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch
More about the event:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026
LUMINARY Sponsorship includes:
-6 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference
-Half page ad in event booklet
-Half slide ad on screen
-2 Spotlight Social Media Posts with OELC
-Vendor Booth
All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch
More about the event:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026
SUNBEAM Sponsorship includes:
-2 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference
-Quarter page ad in event booklet
-Quarter slide ad on screen
-1 Spotlight Social Media Post with OELC
-Vendor Booth
All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch
More about the event:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026
SPARK Sponsorship includes:
-2 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference
-Listed on List of Sponsors in event booklet
-Listed on List of Sponsors slide
-Vendor Booth
All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch
More about the event:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026
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