Better Allies, Better Oklahoma 2026 Sponsorships

BEACON Sponsorship includes:

-8 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference

-Full page ad in event booklet

-Full slide ad on screen

-3 Spotlight Social Media Posts with OELC

-Vendor Booth





All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch





More about the event:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026