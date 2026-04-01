Oklahoma Equality Law Center Inc

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Oklahoma Equality Law Center Inc

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Better Allies, Better Oklahoma 2026 Sponsorships

BEACON item
BEACON
$2,500

BEACON Sponsorship includes:

-8 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference

-Full page ad in event booklet

-Full slide ad on screen

-3 Spotlight Social Media Posts with OELC

-Vendor Booth


All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch


More about the event:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026

0
LUMINARY item
LUMINARY
$1,000

LUMINARY Sponsorship includes:

-6 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference

-Half page ad in event booklet

-Half slide ad on screen

-2 Spotlight Social Media Posts with OELC

-Vendor Booth


All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch


More about the event:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026

0
SUNBEAM item
SUNBEAM
$500

SUNBEAM Sponsorship includes:

-2 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference

-Quarter page ad in event booklet

-Quarter slide ad on screen

-1 Spotlight Social Media Post with OELC

-Vendor Booth


All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch


More about the event:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026

0
SPARK item
SPARK
$250

SPARK Sponsorship includes:

-2 tickets to the Better Allies, Better Oklahoma: Allyship & Equality Conference

-Listed on List of Sponsors in event booklet

-Listed on List of Sponsors slide

-Vendor Booth


All sponsors will be highlighted during the event welcome and lunch


More about the event:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/better-allies-better-oklahoma--2026

0
Vendor Booth
$100
0
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