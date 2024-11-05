Better Neighbors Memberships

Visionary level Membership includes: - Everything in the Builder Membership - Four Tickets to Better Neighbor's Annual Event - Name/Company Logo on website and in monthly newsletter - Signed copy of each new release of IWB books - Company Sponsorship of all events (name/logo on signage and in promos) - Better Neighbors Sweatshirt (only for Visionaries you can't buy it) - One piece of original artwork with artist story and certificate of authenticity - a chance to go inside a prison and attend an AIO class or discussion group with AICs (with institution approval) - An Art Inside Out Workshop for Team building for your business or group (up to 12 people) -Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership