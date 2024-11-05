Better Neighbors Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Friend Membership level includes: - Monthly Digital Newsletter - Advance Notice of Events - 10% discount for paid events and merchandise - One entry into a Yearly Drawing for an Original Piece of Artwork by a formerly incarcerated or incarcerated artist Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership
Ally level Membership includes: - Everything in the Friend Membership - Two entries into a Yearly Drawing for an Original Piece of Artwork by a formerly incarcerated or incarcerated artist Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership
Advocate level Membership includes: - Everything in the Ally Membership - Three entries into a Yearly Drawing for an Original Piece of Artwork by a formerly incarcerated or incarcerated artist - Special Invitations to upcoming book releases and events - Better Neighbors t-shirt Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership
Builder level Membership includes: - Everything in the Advocate Membership - Two tickets to our annual event - Open invitation to attend (in person or via video call) our quarterly update meeting with our advisors - 4 'I Wanna Be' children's books signed by the author - Special Invitations to upcoming book releases and events - Better Neighbors t-shirt - Four entries into a Yearly Drawing for an Original Piece of Artwork by a formerly incarcerated or incarcerated artist -Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership
Visionary level Membership includes: - Everything in the Builder Membership - Four Tickets to Better Neighbor's Annual Event - Name/Company Logo on website and in monthly newsletter - Signed copy of each new release of IWB books - Company Sponsorship of all events (name/logo on signage and in promos) - Better Neighbors Sweatshirt (only for Visionaries you can't buy it) - One piece of original artwork with artist story and certificate of authenticity - a chance to go inside a prison and attend an AIO class or discussion group with AICs (with institution approval) - An Art Inside Out Workshop for Team building for your business or group (up to 12 people) -Please see our Donate page for full details and benefits of membership
