Better Off Independent

Offered by

Better Off Independent

About the memberships

Better Off Independent Annual Membership

Annual Membership
$150

Valid until July 20, 2027

Everything included in the monthly membership as well as: -Get licensed for government grants and contracts, -Network with other like-minded entrepreneurs, -Referral to Better Futures -Referral to the Black Directory

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!