Better Off Independent Annual Membership

Everything included in the monthly membership as well as:
-Get licensed for government grants and contracts,
-Network with other like-minded entrepreneurs,
-Referral to Better Futures
-Referral to the Black Directory
Everything included in the monthly membership as well as:
-Get licensed for government grants and contracts,
-Network with other like-minded entrepreneurs,
-Referral to Better Futures
-Referral to the Black Directory
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!