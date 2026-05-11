Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association

Hosted by

Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association

About this event

50 & Fabulous A Golden Milestone of Cancer Data Collection

201 S Shackleford Rd

Little Rock, AR 72211, USA

2026 ArCRA Active Membership
$30

Access the member conference registration rates -- along with all of the benefits of membership! -- by joining ArCRA today! If purchased along with your conference registration, Active Member dues are only $30 during the registration period! early bird special ends July 24, 2026 (NOTE: This is the regular January dues level. Dues will return to the $70 June-December level once this special ends!!)

Member: In-Person
$75

early bird special

Non-Member: In-Person
$125

early bird special

Student Member: In-Person
$50

early bird special, no ce credit

Member: Virtual
$150

early bird special Join us in person if you can!

Add a donation for Arkansas Cancer Registrars Association

$

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