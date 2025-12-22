Better World Rescue

Offered by

Better World Rescue

About the memberships

Better World Rescue's Pawtron Circle

Helping Paws
$25

Renews monthly

Every journey starts with a hand… or a paw. This level keeps the wheels turning and bowls filled.

Lifesavers
$50

Renews monthly

Reliable support that steps in when animals need it most.

Second Chance Society
$100

Renews monthly

This tier funds the “what if” moments that turn into “you’re safe now.”

Guardian Angels
$250

Renews monthly

Protectors of the vulnerable, making ongoing care and recovery possible.

Haven Builders
$500

Renews monthly

These Pawtrons help create the safe spaces where healing actually happens.

Legacy Pawtrons
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

For our $1,000+ monthly donors: the foundation of lasting change. This level helps shape Better World Rescue’s future for years to come.

Custom Monthly Donation
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

You can select a custom amount to donate monthly with this option.

Add a donation for Better World Rescue

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!