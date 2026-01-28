BetterGolf's Virtual Charity Golf Tournament

Calling all Mountain Dads! Join us at BetterGolf for a fun night of indoor competition and community. Whether you're a pro or just here for the vibes, we’ve got you covered with a 9-hole scramble, Par-3 challenges, and interactive games.
Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, and a chance at some sweet prizes. Beer and drinks will be available for donations. Smack-talking is optional, but highly encouraged!
All proceeds benefit Mountain Parent Club and the school’s arts + theater programs!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!