BetterGolf's Virtual Charity Golf Tournament

Calling all Mountain Dads! Join us at BetterGolf for a fun night of indoor competition and community. Whether you're a pro or just here for the vibes, we’ve got you covered with a 9-hole scramble, Par-3 challenges, and interactive games.





Your ticket includes dinner, dessert, and a chance at some sweet prizes. Beer and drinks will be available for donations. Smack-talking is optional, but highly encouraged!





All proceeds benefit Mountain Parent Club and the school’s arts + theater programs!