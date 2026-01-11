Hosted by

Betterment Enterprises Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Betterment Enterprises Incorporated's Silent Auction

Raising Canes Gift basket item
Raising Canes Gift basket
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled gift basket from Raising Cane’s, featuring gift cards, branded swag, and fan-favorite extras. Perfect for Cane’s lovers or a family night out.

Detroit Lions Signed Mini Helmet item
Detroit Lions Signed Mini Helmet
$50

Starting bid

A collectible Detroit Lions mini helmet signed by a Lions player. A must-have for football fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
Signer information available upon request.

Hilton Garden Inn Stay item
Hilton Garden Inn Stay
$40

Starting bid

Relax with a complimentary stay at Hilton Garden Inn, offering comfort, convenience, and trusted hospitality.

Beem Sauna Gift Certificate item
Beem Sauna Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Unwind and recharge with a gift certificate to Beem Sauna in Grand Rapids—an experience designed for relaxation, recovery, and wellness. $125 Value.

Original Artwork #1
$300

Starting bid

A unique piece of original artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to bring creativity and inspiration into their space.

Original Artwork #2
$300

Starting bid

A unique piece of original artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to bring creativity and inspiration into their space.

John Ball Zoo - 4 GA Passes item
John Ball Zoo - 4 GA Passes
$1

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of exploration and fun with four general admission passes to John Ball Zoo—perfect for families or animal lovers.

Blandford Nature Center - Year Membership Pass item
Blandford Nature Center - Year Membership Pass
$1

Starting bid

A full year of access to trails, programs, and nature experiences at Blandford Nature Center. Ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Salus Wellness Spa item
Salus Wellness Spa
$40

Starting bid

Restore balance and relaxation with a gift card for Salus Spa’s Wellness Circuit, featuring therapeutic spa experiences. $125 Value.

Grand Rapids Public Museum 2 GA Passes item
Grand Rapids Public Museum 2 GA Passes
$1

Starting bid

Discover history, science, and culture with two general admission passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

FireKeeper's Casino Gift Card item
FireKeeper's Casino Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Try your luck or enjoy dining and entertainment with a $250 gift card to FireKeepers Casino.

Douglas Aveda Gift Certificate item
Douglas Aveda Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

Voucher for a complimentary salon service (up to $50) at Douglas Aveda—perfect for self-care or a fresh new look.

Douglas J Aveda Gift Certificate item
Douglas J Aveda Gift Certificate
$1

Starting bid

Voucher for a complimentary salon service (up to $50) at Douglas Aveda—perfect for self-care or a fresh new look.

Antigua Getaway- Pineapple Beach Club item
Antigua Getaway- Pineapple Beach Club
$550

Starting bid

Enjoy 7–10 nights at Pineapple Beach Club, an adults-only, all-inclusive beachfront resort in Antigua. This tropical escape offers stunning ocean views, relaxing accommodations, and laid-back island luxury.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified. $3,150 value.

Antigua Getaway- St. James's Club item
Antigua Getaway- St. James's Club
$550

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with 7–10 nights at St. James’s Club, a classic all-inclusive resort known for its beaches, pools, and island charm.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Antigua Getaway- The Verandah Resort & Spa item
Antigua Getaway- The Verandah Resort & Spa
$550

Starting bid

Relax and recharge with 7–10 nights at The Verandah Resort & Spa, an adults-only, eco-inspired luxury resort overlooking Antigua’s coastline.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Antigua Getaway- Hammock Cove item
Antigua Getaway- Hammock Cove
$550

Starting bid

Indulge in luxury with 7–10 nights at Hammock Cove, a premier adults-only resort offering private villas, panoramic views, and an elevated island experience.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Antigua Getaway- Galley Bay Resort & Spa item
Antigua Getaway- Galley Bay Resort & Spa
$550

Starting bid

Unwind with 7–10 nights at Galley Bay Resort & Spa, an intimate, adults-only retreat known for its serene beachfront and refined atmosphere.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Barbados Getaway- The Club Barbados item
Barbados Getaway- The Club Barbados
$550

Starting bid

Enjoy 7–10 nights at The Club Barbados, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort offering Caribbean elegance, ocean views, and relaxed luxury.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Panama Getaway- Los Establos Boutique Inn
$550

Starting bid

Experience a unique retreat with 7–10 nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn, a luxury boutique inn nestled in the highlands of Boquete, Panama, surrounded by coffee plantations and scenic mountain views.

Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• Resort stay

Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your style with a matching Kendra Scott necklace and earrings set, known for timeless design and effortless elegance. A perfect accessory for special occasions—or everyday sophistication.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!