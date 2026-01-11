Betterment Enterprises Incorporated's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled gift basket from Raising Cane’s, featuring gift cards, branded swag, and fan-favorite extras. Perfect for Cane’s lovers or a family night out.
Starting bid
A collectible Detroit Lions mini helmet signed by a Lions player. A must-have for football fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
Signer information available upon request.
Starting bid
Relax with a complimentary stay at Hilton Garden Inn, offering comfort, convenience, and trusted hospitality.
Starting bid
Unwind and recharge with a gift certificate to Beem Sauna in Grand Rapids—an experience designed for relaxation, recovery, and wellness. $125 Value.
Starting bid
A unique piece of original artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to bring creativity and inspiration into their space.
Starting bid
A unique piece of original artwork, perfect for collectors or anyone looking to bring creativity and inspiration into their space.
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of exploration and fun with four general admission passes to John Ball Zoo—perfect for families or animal lovers.
Starting bid
A full year of access to trails, programs, and nature experiences at Blandford Nature Center. Ideal for families and outdoor enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Restore balance and relaxation with a gift card for Salus Spa’s Wellness Circuit, featuring therapeutic spa experiences. $125 Value.
Starting bid
Discover history, science, and culture with two general admission passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Starting bid
Try your luck or enjoy dining and entertainment with a $250 gift card to FireKeepers Casino.
Starting bid
Voucher for a complimentary salon service (up to $50) at Douglas Aveda—perfect for self-care or a fresh new look.
Starting bid
Voucher for a complimentary salon service (up to $50) at Douglas Aveda—perfect for self-care or a fresh new look.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7–10 nights at Pineapple Beach Club, an adults-only, all-inclusive beachfront resort in Antigua. This tropical escape offers stunning ocean views, relaxing accommodations, and laid-back island luxury.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified. $3,150 value.
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with 7–10 nights at St. James’s Club, a classic all-inclusive resort known for its beaches, pools, and island charm.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with 7–10 nights at The Verandah Resort & Spa, an adults-only, eco-inspired luxury resort overlooking Antigua’s coastline.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Indulge in luxury with 7–10 nights at Hammock Cove, a premier adults-only resort offering private villas, panoramic views, and an elevated island experience.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Unwind with 7–10 nights at Galley Bay Resort & Spa, an intimate, adults-only retreat known for its serene beachfront and refined atmosphere.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7–10 nights at The Club Barbados, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort offering Caribbean elegance, ocean views, and relaxed luxury.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• All-inclusive resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Experience a unique retreat with 7–10 nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn, a luxury boutique inn nestled in the highlands of Boquete, Panama, surrounded by coffee plantations and scenic mountain views.
Includes:
• 7–10 nights of accommodations for two adults
• Resort stay
Please note: Airfare, food, beverages, and applicable taxes/fees are the responsibility of the winning bidder unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Elevate your style with a matching Kendra Scott necklace and earrings set, known for timeless design and effortless elegance. A perfect accessory for special occasions—or everyday sophistication.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!