Betting on Paradise 2025

Step beyond general admission and into the spotlight with our VIP Experience at Betting on Paradise. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be treated like royalty—starting with a champagne welcome at check-in.
As the night unfolds, your VIP status unlocks access to an exclusive after-party in the VIP Lounge, where signature cocktails and decadent desserts await. It’s the perfect way to toast to a night of high stakes, high style, and high impact. Plus there is a VIP-Only Silent Auction and
Cigar Lounge Experience
Step into the exclusive VIP Cigar Lounge—an intimate retreat where guests can savor premium cigars in a relaxed, upscale atmosphere.
Limited availability. Maximum indulgence.
**At check-out don’t forget to use the small drop down to adjust “support Zeffy” to your preference. Any amount helps keep the Zeffy.com platform free to non-profits like us.
Get ready to dazzle at Betting on Paradise, where the lights of The Golden Nugget meet the heart of island conservation. Step into a night of high-energy gaming, tropical ambiance, and unforgettable moments—all in support of Bocilla Islands Conservancy Inc.
Whether you're rolling the dice or raising a glass, this is your chance to be part of something extraordinary. High stakes, high style, and high impact—welcome to paradise with a purpose.
Be the First Impression That Lasts.
As our Platinum Sponsor, your brand will be the first thing guests see when they arrive at Betting on Paradise. With exclusive signage at the entrance or VIP Lounge and premium placement inside the gaming area, your company will be front and center in the most high-traffic zones of the night. Plus, enjoy two complimentary tickets to join the fun firsthand.
This is more than visibility—it’s prestige. Your sponsorship helps protect Florida’s island ecosystems while positioning your brand as a leader in community impact.
Includes:
Lead the way. Make the entrance. Be the name behind the night.
Be the Flavor Behind the Fundraiser!
At Betting on Paradise, guests will raise their glasses and indulge in island-inspired bites—and your brand will be right at the heart of it all. As our exclusive Food & Beverage Sponsor, your company will be featured prominently at the bar and catering stations, where the buzz of the evening begins. From cocktail conversations to culinary delights, your name will be front and center in the most social spaces of the event.
You’ll also receive:
This is more than a sponsorship—it’s a chance to serve up impact, flavor, and fun while helping protect the Old Florida island treasures. Let your brand be the toast of the night!
Take a Seat at the Table of Impact.
As a Silver Sponsor, your brand will be featured at a gaming table—where the action happens and the conversations flow. With additional signage throughout the event, your company will enjoy high visibility and a strong presence in the heart of the excitement.
This is your chance to align your brand with fun, philanthropy, and preserving Florida’s natural beauty.
Includes:
Your brand, where the stakes are high and the impact is higher.
Every Bit Counts—And Every Name Makes a Difference.
As a Bronze Sponsor, your support will be recognized with general signage throughout the event gaming area, celebrating your commitment to conservation and community. Whether you're a local business, a passionate individual, or simply someone who believes in protecting paradise, this sponsorship is a meaningful way to be part of the night.
Includes:
Join the celebration. Support the cause. Leave your mark in paradise.
