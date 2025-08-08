Betting on Paradise 2025

VIP Experience: Paradise, Poured and Personalized

Step beyond general admission and into the spotlight with our VIP Experience at Betting on Paradise. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be treated like royalty—starting with a champagne welcome at check-in.

As the night unfolds, your VIP status unlocks access to an exclusive after-party in the VIP Lounge, where signature cocktails and decadent desserts await. It’s the perfect way to toast to a night of high stakes, high style, and high impact. Plus there is a VIP-Only Silent Auction and

Cigar Lounge Experience

Step into the exclusive VIP Cigar Lounge—an intimate retreat where guests can savor premium cigars in a relaxed, upscale atmosphere.

Limited availability. Maximum indulgence.





**At check-out don’t forget to use the small drop down to adjust “support Zeffy” to your preference. Any amount helps keep the Zeffy.com platform free to non-profits like us.