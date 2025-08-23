Between 2 Minds: November to Remember- 2025 Fundraiser Tour

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About this event
Sponsor ALL SIX events during the 2025 November to Remember tour. 10 total tickets to your choice of events (based on availability) logo in each show's program, social media shoutout.
Logo on Flyers (for sponsors paid prior to September 10, 2025)
Sponsor ALL SIX events during the 2025 November to Remember tour. 20 total tickets to your choice of events (based on availability) logo in each show's program, social media shoutout.
Logo on Flyers (for sponsors paid prior to September 10, 2025)
Sponsor ALL SIX events during the 2025 November to Remember tour. 40 total tickets to your choice of events (based on availability) half page advertisement each show's program, social media shoutouts.
Internal Messaging to event attendees via SMS (attendee numbers are obtained through digital program download)
Logo on Flyers (for sponsors paid prior to September 10, 2025)
Sponsor ALL SIX events during the 2025 November to Remember tour. 50 total tickets to your choice of events (based on availability) full page advertisement each show's program, social media shoutouts. E-mail blasts to app participants (ticket buyers and attendees) and live SMS offer to each show participant during the show.
The performers will also perform a private show for your company or group of your choosing, booking subject to availability of performers.
Logo on Flyers (for sponsors paid prior to September 10, 2025)
ONLY ONE EXCLUSIVE AVAILABLE. Your company logo on Streaming platform advertisements running for 2 months (October and November) with your logo at the end and watermarked throughout as sponsor.
50 total tickets to your choice of events (based on availability) full page advertisement each show's program, social media shoutouts. E-mail blasts to app participants (ticket buyers and attendees) and live SMS offer to each show participant during the show.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!