Judgementertainment Limited

Hosted by

Judgementertainment Limited

About this event

Between 2 Minds Supports Newark Charter School

200 McIntire Dr

Newark, DE 19711, USA

Level 1 Sponsorship
$250

2 Tickets to the Show. Logo in Program and on any media. Listed/linked on websites. Social media mention from Organization.

Level 2
$500

4 Tickets to the Show. Logo in Program and on any media. Listed/linked on websites. Social Media Shoutout from Organization AND performers.

Level 3
$1,000

8 Tickets to the event. Shout out at event, Half page advertisement in the program.

Level 4
$2,500

10 tickets to the event. All of the previous levels and full page ad upgrade.

Champion
$5,000

All of the things. Including a private pre-show performance for your group, and extra chances in any event raffles.

Add a donation for Judgementertainment Limited

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!