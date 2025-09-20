Beulah's Giving Shop

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About this shop
Our Founders Circle Tee celebrates the year Beulah’s Bunch began and the community that continues to help it grow. Every purchase directly supports our 2026 programs, including camp expansion, virtual discovery kits, community events, and the operational tools that help us serve underserved youth with care and consistency.
To help us manage limited inventory, please select your preferred shirt color at checkout, but note that color is not guaranteed due to limited supply. We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability.
These shirts run slightly fitted, so we recommend ordering one size up for the most comfortable fit.
This is a limited edition fundraiser item, and once these shirts are gone, they’re gone.
Shipping included within the United States. All proceeds support Beulah’s Bunch 2026 operations and programming.
This limited‑edition Beulah’s Bunch Mini Sticker Pack includes all three of our custom 2x2 designs. They’re perfect for water bottles, notebooks, laptops, or anywhere you want to spread a little joy and belonging.
Even though they’re small, every purchase helps fund our 2026 programs — including camp expansion, virtual discovery kits, community events, and the operational tools that keep us serving underserved youth with care and consistency.
Includes:
✨ Three 2x2 vinyl stickers
✨ Limited edition designs
✨ Shipping included within the United States
All proceeds support Beulah’s Bunch 2026 operations and programming.
This limited‑edition postcard pack features five original designs created by our campers and counselors. Each postcard captures the spirit of belonging, bravery, creativity, and discovery that defines our programs. Whether you mail them, frame them, gift them, or tuck them into a journal, these postcards carry the joy and imagination of our community.
Every purchase directly supports our 2026 programs — including camp expansion, virtual discovery kits, community events, and the operational tools that help us serve underserved youth with care and consistency.
What’s included:
✨ Five high‑quality postcards featuring camper and counselor artwork
✨ Printed on durable cardstock
✨ Perfect for mailing, gifting, or displaying
✨ Shipping included within the United States
✨ Limited edition — available while supplies last
All proceeds support Beulah’s Bunch 2026 operations and programming.
Give joy, wear joy, spread joy — all in one meaningful bundle. Beulah's Bundle brings together our three most-loved items in a single, mission‑packed set designed for supporters who want to make a difference and take home something special.
What’s Inside
Shipping included within the United States. All proceeds support Beulah’s Bunch 2026 operations and programming.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!