Beulah's Giving Shop

Our Founders Circle Tee celebrates the year Beulah’s Bunch began and the community that continues to help it grow. Every purchase directly supports our 2026 programs, including camp expansion, virtual discovery kits, community events, and the operational tools that help us serve underserved youth with care and consistency.





To help us manage limited inventory, please select your preferred shirt color at checkout, but note that color is not guaranteed due to limited supply. We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability.





These shirts run slightly fitted, so we recommend ordering one size up for the most comfortable fit.

This is a limited edition fundraiser item, and once these shirts are gone, they’re gone.





Shipping included within the United States. All proceeds support Beulah’s Bunch 2026 operations and programming.