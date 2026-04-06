Beverage Sponsor | Junetini

About this event
• One tasting space
• Two tables (6ft)
• Black linen
• Listing on event website
• Brand recognition in all marketing materials
• Featured social media recognition
• Required tastings from 4PM–7PM
Premium Benefits:
• Sampling ambassadors throughout event
• Sampling during one chef demonstration
Space inside the VIP Cigar Lounge
• Stage presence (3 minutes)
• Exclusive Media Opportunity, Television and Billboard
Cocktail sales permitted throughout full event.
Bottle sales permitted.
Bottle purchases arranged through designated release point after event conclusion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!