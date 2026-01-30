Beverly Elementary PTA's Raffle

About this raffle
This basket includes:
Throw Throw Burrito Game
Dryerase Scoreboard
Small 48 Piece Puzzle
DIY Mood Lamp
Disney Princess Drawing Kit
Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket
Skinny Pop Popcorn
Tate’s Cookies
Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies
42 Bag Assortment of Chips
Chocolate Candy Bar
Chocolate Eclair Bites
Valued at: $175
This basket includes:
Throw Throw Burrito Game
Dryerase Scoreboard
Small 48 Piece Puzzle
DIY Mood Lamp
Disney Princess Drawing Kit
Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket
Skinny Pop Popcorn
Tate’s Cookies
Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies
42 Bag Assortment of Chips
Chocolate Candy Bar
Chocolate Eclair Bites
Valued at: $175
This basket includes:
Throw Throw Burrito Game
Dryerase Scoreboard
Small 48 Piece Puzzle
DIY Mood Lamp
Disney Princess Drawing Kit
Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket
Skinny Pop Popcorn
Tate’s Cookies
Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies
42 Bag Assortment of Chips
Chocolate Candy Bar
Chocolate Eclair Bites
Valued at: $175
This basket includes:
Throw Throw Burrito Game
Dryerase Scoreboard
Small 48 Piece Puzzle
DIY Mood Lamp
Disney Princess Drawing Kit
Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket
Skinny Pop Popcorn
Tate’s Cookies
Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies
42 Bag Assortment of Chips
Chocolate Candy Bar
Chocolate Eclair Bites
Valued at: $175
This basket includes:
Hulk Hands
Black Panther Claw
Batman Connect Four
Comic Book Set
Youth Medium Graphic Shirt
Mystery Funko Pop
Stomping Launcher
Spiderman Stickers
Superhero Lunch Box
Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad
Valued at: $160
This basket includes:
Hulk Hands
Black Panther Claw
Batman Connect Four
Comic Book Set
Youth Medium Graphic Shirt
Mystery Funko Pop
Stomping Launcher
Spiderman Stickers
Superhero Lunch Box
Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad
Valued at: $160
This basket includes:
Hulk Hands
Black Panther Claw
Batman Connect Four
Comic Book Set
Youth Medium Graphic Shirt
Mystery Funko Pop
Stomping Launcher
Spiderman Stickers
Superhero Lunch Box
Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad
Valued at: $160
This basket includes:
Hulk Hands
Black Panther Claw
Batman Connect Four
Comic Book Set
Youth Medium Graphic Shirt
Mystery Funko Pop
Stomping Launcher
Spiderman Stickers
Superhero Lunch Box
Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad
Valued at: $160
This basket includes:
Football Target Trainer
Portable Cornhole
2 sets of Jump Ropes
3 Footballs
Basketball
Soccerball
Magnetic Dartboard
Sports Bag
Dallas Stars Blanket
2 Cowboys Scrunchies
Water Bottle
Valued at: $450
This basket includes:
Football Target Trainer
Portable Cornhole
2 sets of Jump Ropes
3 Footballs
Basketball
Soccerball
Magnetic Dartboard
Sports Bag
Dallas Stars Blanket
2 Cowboys Scrunchies
Water Bottle
Valued at: $450
This basket includes:
Football Target Trainer
Portable Cornhole
2 sets of Jump Ropes
3 Footballs
Basketball
Soccerball
Magnetic Dartboard
Sports Bag
Dallas Stars Blanket
2 Cowboys Scrunchies
Water Bottle
Valued at: $450
This basket includes:
Football Target Trainer
Portable Cornhole
2 sets of Jump Ropes
3 Footballs
Basketball
Soccerball
Magnetic Dartboard
Sports Bag
Dallas Stars Blanket
2 Cowboys Scrunchies
Water Bottle
Valued at: $450
This basket includes:
Smores Kit
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards
Mosaic Gecko Kit
Bubble Wands w/Bubbles
Big Gallon of Bubbles
3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages
Glitter Chalk
Creatology Art Kit
DIY Birdhouse
DIY Sunglasses Kit
Shoelaces
Scratch Art Kit
48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle
Valued at: $225
This basket includes:
Smores Kit
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards
Mosaic Gecko Kit
Bubble Wands w/Bubbles
Big Gallon of Bubbles
3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages
Glitter Chalk
Creatology Art Kit
DIY Birdhouse
DIY Sunglasses Kit
Shoelaces
Scratch Art Kit
48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle
Valued at: $225
This basket includes:
Smores Kit
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards
Mosaic Gecko Kit
Bubble Wands w/Bubbles
Big Gallon of Bubbles
3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages
Glitter Chalk
Creatology Art Kit
DIY Birdhouse
DIY Sunglasses Kit
Shoelaces
Scratch Art Kit
48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle
Valued at: $225
This basket includes:
Smores Kit
Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards
Mosaic Gecko Kit
Bubble Wands w/Bubbles
Big Gallon of Bubbles
3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages
Glitter Chalk
Creatology Art Kit
DIY Birdhouse
DIY Sunglasses Kit
Shoelaces
Scratch Art Kit
48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle
Valued at: $225
This basket includes:
Tribute Camera Set
Batman Set
Space Shuttle Set
Marvel Set
Building Blocks Tool Kit
Helicopter Set
Lego Box/Container
Police Car Set
Animal Vet Clinic Set
Cute Animal Birthday Party Set
Panda Set
Minecraft Set
Boat Set
Valued at: $500
This basket includes:
Tribute Camera Set
Batman Set
Space Shuttle Set
Marvel Set
Building Blocks Tool Kit
Helicopter Set
Lego Box/Container
Police Car Set
Animal Vet Clinic Set
Cute Animal Birthday Party Set
Panda Set
Minecraft Set
Boat Set
Valued at: $500
This basket includes:
Tribute Camera Set
Batman Set
Space Shuttle Set
Marvel Set
Building Blocks Tool Kit
Helicopter Set
Lego Box/Container
Police Car Set
Animal Vet Clinic Set
Cute Animal Birthday Party Set
Panda Set
Minecraft Set
Boat Set
Valued at: $500
This basket includes:
Tribute Camera Set
Batman Set
Space Shuttle Set
Marvel Set
Building Blocks Tool Kit
Helicopter Set
Lego Box/Container
Police Car Set
Animal Vet Clinic Set
Cute Animal Birthday Party Set
Panda Set
Minecraft Set
Boat Set
Valued at: $500
This basket includes:
Waterproof Speaker
Water Blaster
Drench Blaster
Water Squiter
2 Pairs of Goggles
2 Coopertone Sunscreen
Sunscreen Applicator
“Sun” Bag
Beach Mesh Bag
Floating Hoop Set
5 Beach Towels
Chair Clips
3 Beach Balls
3 Round Floats
Pool Noodle
Uno Splash Game
Water Football
Valued at: $400
This basket includes:
Waterproof Speaker
Water Blaster
Drench Blaster
Water Squiter
2 Pairs of Goggles
2 Coopertone Sunscreen
Sunscreen Applicator
“Sun” Bag
Beach Mesh Bag
Floating Hoop Set
5 Beach Towels
Chair Clips
3 Beach Balls
3 Round Floats
Pool Noodle
Uno Splash Game
Water Football
Valued at: $400
This basket includes:
Waterproof Speaker
Water Blaster
Drench Blaster
Water Squiter
2 Pairs of Goggles
2 Coopertone Sunscreen
Sunscreen Applicator
“Sun” Bag
Beach Mesh Bag
Floating Hoop Set
5 Beach Towels
Chair Clips
3 Beach Balls
3 Round Floats
Pool Noodle
Uno Splash Game
Water Football
Valued at: $400
This basket includes:
Waterproof Speaker
Water Blaster
Drench Blaster
Water Squiter
2 Pairs of Goggles
2 Coopertone Sunscreen
Sunscreen Applicator
“Sun” Bag
Beach Mesh Bag
Floating Hoop Set
5 Beach Towels
Chair Clips
3 Beach Balls
3 Round Floats
Pool Noodle
Uno Splash Game
Water Football
Valued at: $400
4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19
4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19
4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19
4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19
6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .
6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .
6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .
6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .
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