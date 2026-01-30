Beverly Elementary PTA

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Beverly Elementary PTA

About this raffle

Beverly Elementary PTA's Raffle

The Ultimate Family Game On!
$5

This basket includes:

Throw Throw Burrito Game

Dryerase Scoreboard

Small 48 Piece Puzzle

DIY Mood Lamp

Disney Princess Drawing Kit

Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Tate’s Cookies

Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies

42 Bag Assortment of Chips

Chocolate Candy Bar

Chocolate Eclair Bites


Valued at: $175


The Ultimate Family Game On!
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Throw Throw Burrito Game

Dryerase Scoreboard

Small 48 Piece Puzzle

DIY Mood Lamp

Disney Princess Drawing Kit

Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Tate’s Cookies

Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies

42 Bag Assortment of Chips

Chocolate Candy Bar

Chocolate Eclair Bites


Valued at: $175

The Ultimate Family Game On!
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Throw Throw Burrito Game

Dryerase Scoreboard

Small 48 Piece Puzzle

DIY Mood Lamp

Disney Princess Drawing Kit

Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Tate’s Cookies

Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies

42 Bag Assortment of Chips

Chocolate Candy Bar

Chocolate Eclair Bites


Valued at: $175

The Ultimate Family Game On!
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Throw Throw Burrito Game

Dryerase Scoreboard

Small 48 Piece Puzzle

DIY Mood Lamp

Disney Princess Drawing Kit

Popcorn with Popcorn Bucket

Skinny Pop Popcorn

Tate’s Cookies

Mint Dark Chocolate Cookies

42 Bag Assortment of Chips

Chocolate Candy Bar

Chocolate Eclair Bites


Valued at: $175

Superhero Headquarters
$5

This basket includes:

Hulk Hands

Black Panther Claw

Batman Connect Four

Comic Book Set

Youth Medium Graphic Shirt

Mystery Funko Pop

Stomping Launcher

Spiderman Stickers

Superhero Lunch Box

Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad


Valued at: $160

Superhero Headquarters
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Hulk Hands

Black Panther Claw

Batman Connect Four

Comic Book Set

Youth Medium Graphic Shirt

Mystery Funko Pop

Stomping Launcher

Spiderman Stickers

Superhero Lunch Box

Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad


Valued at: $160

Superhero Headquarters
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Hulk Hands

Black Panther Claw

Batman Connect Four

Comic Book Set

Youth Medium Graphic Shirt

Mystery Funko Pop

Stomping Launcher

Spiderman Stickers

Superhero Lunch Box

Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad


Valued at: $160

Superhero Headquarters
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Hulk Hands

Black Panther Claw

Batman Connect Four

Comic Book Set

Youth Medium Graphic Shirt

Mystery Funko Pop

Stomping Launcher

Spiderman Stickers

Superhero Lunch Box

Create-A-Scene Sticker Pad


Valued at: $160

Sports Mania
$5

This basket includes:

Football Target Trainer

Portable Cornhole

2 sets of Jump Ropes

3 Footballs

Basketball

Soccerball

Magnetic Dartboard

Sports Bag

Dallas Stars Blanket

2 Cowboys Scrunchies

Water Bottle


Valued at: $450

Sports Mania
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Football Target Trainer

Portable Cornhole

2 sets of Jump Ropes

3 Footballs

Basketball

Soccerball

Magnetic Dartboard

Sports Bag

Dallas Stars Blanket

2 Cowboys Scrunchies

Water Bottle


Valued at: $450

Sports Mania
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Football Target Trainer

Portable Cornhole

2 sets of Jump Ropes

3 Footballs

Basketball

Soccerball

Magnetic Dartboard

Sports Bag

Dallas Stars Blanket

2 Cowboys Scrunchies

Water Bottle


Valued at: $450

Sports Mania
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Football Target Trainer

Portable Cornhole

2 sets of Jump Ropes

3 Footballs

Basketball

Soccerball

Magnetic Dartboard

Sports Bag

Dallas Stars Blanket

2 Cowboys Scrunchies

Water Bottle


Valued at: $450

The Great Outdoors & Craft Kits
$5

This basket includes:

Smores Kit

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards

Mosaic Gecko Kit

Bubble Wands w/Bubbles

Big Gallon of Bubbles

3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages

Glitter Chalk

Creatology Art Kit

DIY Birdhouse

DIY Sunglasses Kit

Shoelaces

Scratch Art Kit

48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle


Valued at: $225

The Great Outdoors & Craft Kits
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Smores Kit

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards

Mosaic Gecko Kit

Bubble Wands w/Bubbles

Big Gallon of Bubbles

3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages

Glitter Chalk

Creatology Art Kit

DIY Birdhouse

DIY Sunglasses Kit

Shoelaces

Scratch Art Kit

48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle


Valued at: $225

The Great Outdoors & Craft Kits
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Smores Kit

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards

Mosaic Gecko Kit

Bubble Wands w/Bubbles

Big Gallon of Bubbles

3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages

Glitter Chalk

Creatology Art Kit

DIY Birdhouse

DIY Sunglasses Kit

Shoelaces

Scratch Art Kit

48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle


Valued at: $225

The Great Outdoors & Craft Kits
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Smores Kit

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Scratch Off Scavenger Hunt Cards

Mosaic Gecko Kit

Bubble Wands w/Bubbles

Big Gallon of Bubbles

3- 48 Piece Chalk Packages

Glitter Chalk

Creatology Art Kit

DIY Birdhouse

DIY Sunglasses Kit

Shoelaces

Scratch Art Kit

48 Piece Hungry Caterpillar Puzzle


Valued at: $225

Brick Builders Bonanza
$5

This basket includes:

Tribute Camera Set

Batman Set

Space Shuttle Set

Marvel Set

Building Blocks Tool Kit

Helicopter Set

Lego Box/Container

Police Car Set

Animal Vet Clinic Set

Cute Animal Birthday Party Set

Panda Set

Minecraft Set

Boat Set


Valued at: $500

Brick Builders Bonanza
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Tribute Camera Set

Batman Set

Space Shuttle Set

Marvel Set

Building Blocks Tool Kit

Helicopter Set

Lego Box/Container

Police Car Set

Animal Vet Clinic Set

Cute Animal Birthday Party Set

Panda Set

Minecraft Set

Boat Set


Valued at: $500

Brick Builders Bonanza
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Tribute Camera Set

Batman Set

Space Shuttle Set

Marvel Set

Building Blocks Tool Kit

Helicopter Set

Lego Box/Container

Police Car Set

Animal Vet Clinic Set

Cute Animal Birthday Party Set

Panda Set

Minecraft Set

Boat Set


Valued at: $500

Brick Builders Bonanza
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Tribute Camera Set

Batman Set

Space Shuttle Set

Marvel Set

Building Blocks Tool Kit

Helicopter Set

Lego Box/Container

Police Car Set

Animal Vet Clinic Set

Cute Animal Birthday Party Set

Panda Set

Minecraft Set

Boat Set


Valued at: $500

Splash Basket
$5

This basket includes:

Waterproof Speaker

Water Blaster

Drench Blaster

Water Squiter

2 Pairs of Goggles

2 Coopertone Sunscreen

Sunscreen Applicator

“Sun” Bag

Beach Mesh Bag

Floating Hoop Set

5 Beach Towels

Chair Clips

3 Beach Balls

3 Round Floats

Pool Noodle

Uno Splash Game

Water Football


Valued at: $400

Splash Basket
$25
This includes 6 tickets

This basket includes:

Waterproof Speaker

Water Blaster

Drench Blaster

Water Squiter

2 Pairs of Goggles

2 Coopertone Sunscreen

Sunscreen Applicator

“Sun” Bag

Beach Mesh Bag

Floating Hoop Set

5 Beach Towels

Chair Clips

3 Beach Balls

3 Round Floats

Pool Noodle

Uno Splash Game

Water Football


Valued at: $400

Splash Basket
$50
This includes 13 tickets

This basket includes:

Waterproof Speaker

Water Blaster

Drench Blaster

Water Squiter

2 Pairs of Goggles

2 Coopertone Sunscreen

Sunscreen Applicator

“Sun” Bag

Beach Mesh Bag

Floating Hoop Set

5 Beach Towels

Chair Clips

3 Beach Balls

3 Round Floats

Pool Noodle

Uno Splash Game

Water Football


Valued at: $400

Splash Basket
$100
This includes 28 tickets

This basket includes:

Waterproof Speaker

Water Blaster

Drench Blaster

Water Squiter

2 Pairs of Goggles

2 Coopertone Sunscreen

Sunscreen Applicator

“Sun” Bag

Beach Mesh Bag

Floating Hoop Set

5 Beach Towels

Chair Clips

3 Beach Balls

3 Round Floats

Pool Noodle

Uno Splash Game

Water Football


Valued at: $400

1st Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$5
1st Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$25
This includes 6 tickets
1st Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$50
This includes 13 tickets
2nd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$5
2nd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$25
This includes 6 tickets
2nd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$50
This includes 13 tickets
3rd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$5
3rd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$25
This includes 6 tickets
3rd Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$50
This includes 13 tickets
4th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$5
4th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$25
This includes 6 tickets
4th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$50
This includes 13 tickets
5th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$5
5th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$25
This includes 6 tickets
5th Grade School Supplies for 26-27
$50
This includes 13 tickets
4 - VIP Seats 5th Grade Celebration
$5

4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19

4 - VIP Seats 5th Grade Celebration
$25
This includes 6 tickets

4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19

4 - VIP Seats 5th Grade Celebration
$50
This includes 13 tickets

4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19

4 - VIP Seats 5th Grade Celebration
$100
This includes 28 tickets

4 seats reserved for 5th grade celebration 5/19

Lunch with grade level teacher, admin, or AMPED
$5

6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .

Lunch with grade level teacher, admin, or AMPED
$25
This includes 6 tickets

6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .

Lunch with grade level teacher, admin, or AMPED
$50
This includes 13 tickets

6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .

Lunch with grade level teacher, admin, or AMPED
$100
This includes 28 tickets

6 winners will be drawn for this prize. Lunch will be provided by the PTA (cheese pizza). The date to be selected by the chosen teacher, admin, or AMPED .

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