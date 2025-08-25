Beverlys Angels Boutique

Give the gift of warmth and love with these organic and sustainable pajamas.
Give the gift of love, compassion and a friend by donating a Benny Bear.
The best of both worlds! Gift a Benny Bear AND Organic sustainable Pajamas to a child.
Be someones hero during a crisis. A Hero Kit includes drawstring bag, Benny Bear, book, crayons, coloring book and sticker.
Each kit is given out to a child during a crisis event, and distributed to the child by a police officer on the scene.
One Essential bundle can be the impact a child needs! Each bundle includes a weeks worth of new underwear, socks and 2 pairs of pajamas to a child in our community.
Sometimes a Trafficking Survivor only has the clothes on their back. This Survivor Essential kit comes with our essentials bundle and 5 age appropriate outfits, all brand new.
Provide a child with the magic of Christmas. Each Santa Sack is filled with new socks, underwear, pajamas, toys, wrapping paper, tape and lots and lots of love!
