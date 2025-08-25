Beverlys Angels Boutique

Pajamas
Pajamas
$25

Give the gift of warmth and love with these organic and sustainable pajamas.

Benny Bear
Benny Bear
$29

Give the gift of love, compassion and a friend by donating a Benny Bear.

Benny Bear and Pajamas Bundle
Benny Bear and Pajamas Bundle
$50

The best of both worlds! Gift a Benny Bear AND Organic sustainable Pajamas to a child.

Benny's Hero Kit
Benny's Hero Kit
$55

Be someones hero during a crisis. A Hero Kit includes drawstring bag, Benny Bear, book, crayons, coloring book and sticker.

Each kit is given out to a child during a crisis event, and distributed to the child by a police officer on the scene.

Essential Bundle
Essential Bundle
$100

One Essential bundle can be the impact a child needs! Each bundle includes a weeks worth of new underwear, socks and 2 pairs of pajamas to a child in our community.

Trafficking Survivor Essentials Kit
Trafficking Survivor Essentials Kit
$150

Sometimes a Trafficking Survivor only has the clothes on their back. This Survivor Essential kit comes with our essentials bundle and 5 age appropriate outfits, all brand new.

Dear Santa Sack
Dear Santa Sack
$250

Provide a child with the magic of Christmas. Each Santa Sack is filled with new socks, underwear, pajamas, toys, wrapping paper, tape and lots and lots of love!

