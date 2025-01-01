BexarFest 9 Volunteer Registration

9am - 12pm |
Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include:
- Breakfast pickup for team
- Unloading U-Haul
- Move decor and equipment from loading dock to lobby
- Lobby setup
9am - 12pm |
Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include:
- Breakfast pickup for team
- Unloading U-Haul
- Move decor and equipment from loading dock to lobby
- Lobby setup
Afternoon Setup Crew
free
12pm - 4pm |
Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include:
- Lobby setup
- Stage decor
- In-theater setup
- Green room catering pickup and delivery
- Green room setup
12pm - 4pm |
Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include:
- Lobby setup
- Stage decor
- In-theater setup
- Green room catering pickup and delivery
- Green room setup
Pre-show General Volunteer
free
4:30pm - 7pm |
Help make sure all activities in the lobby are running smoothly. Duties may include:
- Runners
- Station monitors
4:30pm - 7pm |
Help make sure all activities in the lobby are running smoothly. Duties may include:
- Runners
- Station monitors
Pre-show Volunteer Check-in
free
2pm - 7pm |
Check in each volunteer as they arrive and help guide them to their volunteer station. Great for corporate groups.
2pm - 7pm |
Check in each volunteer as they arrive and help guide them to their volunteer station. Great for corporate groups.
Pre-show Student Check-in
free
4:30pm - 7pm |
Greet and check in each student/school as they arrive and hand them their swag bags and t-shirts. Great for corporate groups.
4:30pm - 7pm |
Greet and check in each student/school as they arrive and hand them their swag bags and t-shirts. Great for corporate groups.
Pre-show Red Carpet Station Attendant
free
4:30pm - 7pm | Greet and help take photos of groups with their own phones and cameras as they walk the red carpet. Does not need to be a professional!
4:30pm - 7pm | Greet and help take photos of groups with their own phones and cameras as they walk the red carpet. Does not need to be a professional!
General Volunteer
free
4:30pm - 9:30pm | Help us make this a night to remember for our schools and nonprofits. Duties may include:
- Various positions during the awards ceremony
- Runners
- Station monitor
4:30pm - 9:30pm | Help us make this a night to remember for our schools and nonprofits. Duties may include:
- Various positions during the awards ceremony
- Runners
- Station monitor
Production Team: Event Photographer
free
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional photographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet photography - Lobby photography - Photo station photography - Backstage photography - Theater coverage - General coverage
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional photographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet photography - Lobby photography - Photo station photography - Backstage photography - Theater coverage - General coverage
Production Team: Event Videographer
free
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional videographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet b-roll - Pre-show b-roll - Interviews - General coverage
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional videographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet b-roll - Pre-show b-roll - Interviews - General coverage
Post-show Teardown Crew
free
9pm - 11pm |
Help our team teardown after the show and load up our U-haul. Duties may include:
- Green room teardown
- Stage teardown
- Lobby teardown
- Move decor and equipment from lobby to loading deck
- Loading U-Haul
9pm - 11pm |
Help our team teardown after the show and load up our U-haul. Duties may include:
- Green room teardown
- Stage teardown
- Lobby teardown
- Move decor and equipment from lobby to loading deck
- Loading U-Haul