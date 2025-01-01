BexarFest 9 Volunteer Registration

100 Auditorium Cir

San Antonio, TX 78205, USA

Morning Setup Crew
9am - 12pm | Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include: - Breakfast pickup for team - Unloading U-Haul - Move decor and equipment from loading dock to lobby - Lobby setup
Afternoon Setup Crew
12pm - 4pm | Help our team setup for the event. Duties may include: - Lobby setup - Stage decor - In-theater setup - Green room catering pickup and delivery - Green room setup
Pre-show General Volunteer
4:30pm - 7pm | Help make sure all activities in the lobby are running smoothly. Duties may include: - Runners - Station monitors
Pre-show Volunteer Check-in
2pm - 7pm | Check in each volunteer as they arrive and help guide them to their volunteer station. Great for corporate groups.
Pre-show Student Check-in
4:30pm - 7pm | Greet and check in each student/school as they arrive and hand them their swag bags and t-shirts. Great for corporate groups.
Pre-show Red Carpet Station Attendant
4:30pm - 7pm | Greet and help take photos of groups with their own phones and cameras as they walk the red carpet. Does not need to be a professional!
General Volunteer
4:30pm - 9:30pm | Help us make this a night to remember for our schools and nonprofits. Duties may include: - Various positions during the awards ceremony - Runners - Station monitor
Production Team: Event Photographer
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional photographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet photography - Lobby photography - Photo station photography - Backstage photography - Theater coverage - General coverage
Production Team: Event Videographer
3pm - 9pm | Help us cover the celebration! We are looking for professional videographers to help with event coverage during the pre-show and awards show. | Must be able to provide own equipment. Editing not necessary as we can transfer the RAW files to us and take care of the rest. | Duties may include: - Red carpet b-roll - Pre-show b-roll - Interviews - General coverage
Post-show Teardown Crew
9pm - 11pm | Help our team teardown after the show and load up our U-haul. Duties may include: - Green room teardown - Stage teardown - Lobby teardown - Move decor and equipment from lobby to loading deck - Loading U-Haul
