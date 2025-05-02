Beye School PTO's Beye-a-Brick shop

4x8 inches brick containing up-to 4 lines of text, centered on the brick. Each line can contain 18 characters maximum per line (including spaces). Text will be ALL CAPS on the brick.
Beye-a-Brick: Large
$80
8x8 inches brick containing up-to 8 lines of text, centered on the brick. Each line can contain 18 characters maximum per line (including spaces). Text will be ALL CAPS on the brick.
Sponsor a Beye-a-Brick: Small
$65
The brick you're purchasing is on behalf of someone else; this purchase is considered a donation and is tax deductible. The Beye School Social Worker will assign this brick to another family, confidentially.
