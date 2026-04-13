Beyond Belief: Compassion in Action

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Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Two tickets to a live taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers at 30 Rock. Seth Meyers has built one of the most consistent and genuinely funny hours in late night, known for its sharp political commentary, strong writing, and a host who clearly still loves doing it.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Two tickets to a SNL dress rehearsal during the 2026/2027 season. The dress rehearsal is where the show is still alive -- jokes get cut, bits run long, and you're in the room while 50 years of television history figures itself out for the night.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
A private guided tour of the Whitney for up to 10 guests, led by Whitney staff. Choose between the Whitney Biennial 2026, the museum's signature survey of contemporary American art on view through August 23, 2026, or the major Roy Lichtenstein retrospective opening in October 2026. Package includes expedited entry, a 60-minute tour, and complimentary access to all galleries afterward. Must be scheduled before March 27, 2027.
Starting bid
Value: $1,000
One night in a King room at The Roxy, the Tribeca hotel that manages to feel both effortlessly cool and genuinely welcoming -- the kind of place where the design is worth noticing but never tries too hard. Dinner for two at The Django, the hotel's subterranean jazz restaurant, is included.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Enjoy a one-night stay at Belden House & Mews, where historic charm and modern luxury meet in the heart of Litchfield, CT. Originally built in 1888, this beautifully restored property features elegant Victorian details alongside thoughtfully updated interiors by Champalimaud Design. Guests can unwind in light-filled rooms with custom furnishings and garden access, just steps from the village green—yet a world away. Perfect for a relaxing and refined escape.
Starting bid
Value: $225
A 5-pack of adult pickleball group clinics at Court 16, the indoor tennis and pickleball club. A good way to get into the game or sharpen your skills!
Starting bid
Value: $625
Two tickets to Masquerade, the immersive Phantom of the Opera experience on 57th Street directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Guests move through the Paris Opera House in an intimate group of sixty, following the story through multiple floors of lavish staging and live performance. Formal attire in black, white, or silver is required. Valid for Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performances through November 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Two tickets to any show in Manhattan Theatre Club's 2026/2027 season. MTC has been one of New York's most important theater companies for over 50 years, with a track record of world premieres and productions that routinely move to Broadway. Flexible tickets mean you can wait and see what the season brings.
Starting bid
Value: $358
Two tickets to any production in New York Theater Workshop's 2026/2027 season. NYTW has a long history of developing work that goes on to define American theater; Rent and Hadestown both started here.
Starting bid
Value: $216
Two tickets to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's New York City Center season, running December 2026 through January 2027. One of the most anticipated engagements on New York's dance calendar every year.
Starting bid
Value: $270
A 4-flex pass for the remainder of Atlantic Theater Company's 2025/2026 season. ATC has been one of the most reliably interesting Off-Broadway companies for decades, and a flex pass lets you pick the shows as the season unfolds.
Starting bid
Value: $425
Two tickets to Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. The show that somehow makes a man-eating plant feel like a love story, in one of Off-Broadway's most intimate and beloved venues.
Starting bid
Value: $500
A $500 gift card to Cipriani, the Italian restaurant group synonymous with old-world elegance and a certain kind of New York occasion. Good for a celebration or any night that calls for something special. Valid at any location.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Experience an unforgettable evening at Sleepwalk, a restaurant and cocktail bar that is a sultry blend of 1920s Shanghai style and Brooklyn glamour. Package includes: 4 tickets to an event of your choice (capacity permitting), a reserved table in the exclusive Geisha Lounge, and a $100 bar tab. Enjoy craft cocktails, live performances, and the atmospheric vibe of one of East Williamsburg's most distinctive nightlife destinations.
Starting bid
Value: $250
A $250 gift certificate to San Carlo Osteria Piemonte, an intimate Northern Italian restaurant in SoHo known for its regional Piedmontese cooking and a wine list that takes the region seriously.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Two tickets to a show of your choice at (Le) Poisson Rouge plus a $50 bar tab. Enjoy a night out at Greenwich Village's most fearlessly eclectic music venue.
Starting bid
Value: $225
Two tickets to a dessert baking class at Eataly NYC Flatiron, the Italian food emporium. A sweet way to spend a few hours—and you leave with something to show for it, if you can wait to eat your creation until you get home!
Please note, this code can only be used for classes or events at Eataly NYC Flatiron.
Some event formats may be excluded from redemption.
Starting bid
Value: $150
A $150 gift certificate to Bubby’s, the Tribeca institution known for its comfort food classics, from sourdough pancakes to banana cream pie.
Starting bid
Value: $150
A $150 gift card to Bartolo, the West Village Spanish taverna from chef Ryan Bartlow that earned a spot on both the Michelin Guide and the New York Times 100 Best Restaurants list in 2024.
Starting bid
Value: $168
Four tickets to any standard experience with Untapped New York, a tour company that specializes in the parts of the city most people walk past without a second thought. Tours range from the hidden passages of Grand Central to the abandoned hospital complex on Ellis Island -- all led by native New Yorkers who clearly love a good story.
Starting bid
Value: $280
2 VIP passes to the 2027 American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event. Dog lovers can meet and play with over 100 different breeds of pooches, view agility demos and learn from the best of the best in the dog world.
Starting bid
Value: $100
A $100 gift card to Dimes, the vegetable-forward New American restaurant on the LES known for its seasonal menu, natural wines, and a crowd that takes both the food and the scene seriously.
Starting bid
Value: $295
A floral arrangement and delivery from Fox Fodder Flowers, the NYC floral design studio named a top florist by both Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Known for arrangements that are, in their own words, "a little bit wild, always elegant."
Starting bid
Value: $100
A $100 gift card to Golden Diner, the Chinatown spot from chef Sam Yoo known for its Asian-American take on diner classics. Come for the viral honey butter pancakes that people have been waiting in line for hours for.
Starting bid
Value: $100
A $100 gift card to The Ten Bells, the cozy wine bar on the Lower East Side that has been a neighborhood fixture since 2008. Known for its extensive all-natural wine list, Spanish-inspired tapas, and a daily oyster happy hour that's hard to beat.
Starting bid
Value: $50
A $50 gift card to Farm to People, the NYC grocery delivery service that brings the greenmarket to your door. They work directly with over 150 small farms, sourcing seasonal produce, sustainable meat, and pantry staples -- the kind of weekly shop that makes cooking at home feel worthwhile.
Starting bid
Value: $220
A gift card for a cooking class for two at Home Cooking New York, a SoHo cooking school known for its intimate, hands-on classes taught by professional chefs. With a maximum of 10 students per class and a full sit-down meal at the end, it's a genuinely fun way to spend an evening and actually learn something.
Starting bid
Value: $175
One year family membership to the Museum of the Moving Image, the only museum in the country dedicated to the art, history, and technology of film, television, and digital media, located in Astoria, Queens. Membership includes unlimited admission for up to two adults and four children, free tickets to select screening series, and family discounts on programs and camps.
Starting bid
Value: $46
A gift card for one pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds, the Brooklyn bakery known for its inventive, seasonally driven pies -- think salted honey, black bottom oat, and bittersweet chocolate pecan. Order online for pickup at one of four locations: The Pie Shop in Brooklyn, The Country Table in Greenwich CT, Milton Point Provisions in Rye NY, or Variety Coffee in Ridgewood Queens.
Starting bid
Value: $156
Four general admission tickets to SpyScape, the immersive spy-themed experience in Midtown where visitors move through interactive missions and challenges. A solid outing for families or a group of friends.
Starting bid
Value: $134
Explore NYC’s most iconic TV and movie locations with On Location Tours, visiting over 60 filming spots across Manhattan. Visit their website to see the variety of tours available.
Starting bid
Value: $124
A cruise for two to the Statue of Liberty with Classic Harbor Line. A good excuse to finally do it yourself, or the perfect plan when someone comes to visit.
Starting bid
Value: $121
Join our Wine Educator, Beth Bornstein from West Side Grapes on May, 4th 2026 or June 1st, 2026 and be guided through a tasting of 3 different thematic wines, along with some tasty appetizers, teaching you how to properly taste and evaluate each one. You'll learn about the different winemaking methods used to produce wine, as well as the different styles, expressions and flavors in your glass. Classes are held at Zizi's Wine Bar on the Upper West Side at 6:15pm on Mondays. Certificate expires after June 1st, 2026.
Starting bid
Value: $100
A $100 gift card toward any class or event at Hudson Table, a dynamic culinary studio with locations in Brooklyn, Hoboken and Stamford known for its hands-on classes and high-energy live chef competitions. Don’t miss their signature “Iron Chef style” experiences, where two chefs battle head-to-head using mystery ingredients to create multi-course meals and you get a front-row seat as a judge, tasting and scoring each dish in real time. A perfect pick for a memorable date night or a fun, interactive outing with friends.
Starting bid
Value: $94
Two general admission tickets to the Museum of Broadway, the interactive museum on 45th Street that traces the full history of Broadway from its earliest days to the present. A natural fit for theater lovers, but designed to be engaging even if you've never seen a show.
Starting bid
Value: $100
An annual individual Tier 1 membership to Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), the country's oldest performing arts center and one of New York's most adventurous venues for theater, opera, dance, and film. Membership includes ticket discounts, presale access, and invitations to member events. (Information on full Tier 1 benefits here: https://www.bam.org/membership/)
Starting bid
Value: $180
One year individual membership to the Center for Fiction, the only nonprofit in the country dedicated exclusively to the art of fiction, located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Membership includes borrowing privileges from a circulating library of over 70,000 titles, access to a tech-free reading room, lounge, and outdoor terrace, discounts at the bookstore and cafe, early access to author events and writing workshops, and a members-only monthly book club. A genuine find for any serious reader.
Starting bid
Value: $85
One supporter-level membership to Poster House, the first and only museum in the United States dedicated exclusively to the art and history of posters, located in Chelsea. Through rotating exhibitions, Poster House explores posters as both historical documents and works of design -- everything from Soviet film posters to AIDS activism graphics to contemporary street art.
Membership includes free admission for you and one guest, invitations to exhibition opening parties, one free beverage ticket at First Fridays, and a 10% discount on in-person paid events. See full list of benefits here.
Starting bid
Value: $50
A $50 gift certificate toward workshops or books at the Center for Book Arts, a nonprofit dedicated to the art of the book since 1974. Workshops cover bookbinding, letterpress printing, paper marbling, typography, and more, for all skill levels.
Starting bid
Value: $325
One month individual membership to The Rainbow Play Space, a community-driven indoor play space in the East Village designed for babies and children up to age 7. Open play all day, every day, with programming that spans art, music, movement, STEM, and sensory activities.
Starting bid
Value: $425
One month family membership to The Rainbow Play Space, a community-driven indoor play space in the East Village designed for babies and children up to age 7. Open play all day, every day, with programming that spans art, music, movement, STEM, and sensory activities.
Starting bid
Value: $150
Five single-entry passes to The Rainbow Play Space, a community-driven indoor play space in the East Village designed for babies and children up to age 7. Each pass is good for one child and one grown-up, with access to open play and programming spanning art, music, movement, STEM, and sensory activities.
Starting bid
Value: $395
Four private 30-minute lessons at School of Rock, the music education program that teaches kids to play real songs on real instruments. Lessons are available in guitar, bass, keys, vocals, or drums - budding rock stars must be 8 years of age or older to redeem lessons.
Starting bid
Value: $500
One week of camp at KidStrong SoHo, a movement-focused kids program for ages 4 to 9. The week-long curriculum blends physical activity with character and brain development, with certified coaches leading kids through obstacle courses, movement games, and activities focused on confidence, teamwork, and social skills.
Starting bid
Value: $205
A 5-class pack at Barry's, the high-intensity interval training studio known for its treadmill and strength training format. One of the most popular workout concepts in the city, with multiple lcations in NYC.
Starting bid
Value: $220
One acupuncture session with Tobias Maendel, MS, LAc at Open Space Acupuncture, who utilizes his unique and highly effective skill set to treat a variety of musculoskeletal disorders as well as an array of emotional and stress related symptoms.
Starting bid
Value: $250
One acupuncture session with Sara Frohlich at Juniper Wellness, a holistic acupuncture practice based at the Tribeca Health Collective. Sara specializes in women's health but treats a wide range of conditions, from pain management and digestive issues to stress and general wellness.
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