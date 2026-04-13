Beyond Belief: Compassion in Action

Value: $225





Two tickets to a dessert baking class at Eataly NYC Flatiron, the Italian food emporium. A sweet way to spend a few hours—and you leave with something to show for it, if you can wait to eat your creation until you get home!





Please note, this code can only be used for classes or events at Eataly NYC Flatiron.





Some event formats may be excluded from redemption.