Beyond Brain Injury's Silent Auction

$400 value - Enjoy a day at the racetrack, followed by an amazing dining experience at Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar. VIP package includes admission for 4 to the racetrack, a table on the club level, a private tour of the Paddock and winner's circle, and a visit to Paul Allen's booth to watch a live race call. Package includes a $200 gift card to neighboring Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar, a BRAND new restaurant and entertainment venue.