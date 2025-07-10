Beyond Brain Injury's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$900 value - Enjoy a two night/three day sauna experience, delivered right to your door (within 20 miles of Minneapolis). Includes wood fire sauna for up to 12 people plus outdoor cold tubs.
Starting bid
$750 value - Enjoy a golf experience, including a hotel stay at one of Minnesota's premier golf courses, The Wilderness, at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino. Package includes golf for four, including carts, and a one-night stay which includes beautiful views of Lake Vermillion.
Starting bid
$400 value - Enjoy a golf experience for 4 at beautiful St. Croix National Golf Course. This course offers rolling hills, sensational panoramic views and the Wisconsin north woods experience.
Starting bid
$400 value - Enjoy a day at the racetrack, followed by an amazing dining experience at Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar. VIP package includes admission for 4 to the racetrack, a table on the club level, a private tour of the Paddock and winner's circle, and a visit to Paul Allen's booth to watch a live race call. Package includes a $200 gift card to neighboring Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar, a BRAND new restaurant and entertainment venue.
Starting bid
$325 value - Enjoy a one day ice fishing experience on Lake Minnetonka, courtesy of REL Fishing. Experience includes rods, rattle reels, tackle, bait, generator, underwater camera. Ice castle is equipped with TV/DVD player, bluetooth speaker and kitchenette.
Starting bid
$270 value - The best large cooler available on the market. Makes an ideal marine, hunting or camping cooler. Still small enough for one person to carry. Keep your drinks, food, and meat cold on that long camping trip. Holds up to 64 cans plus ice. Donation Courtesy of Irby.
Starting bid
$225 value - Enjoy a day of golf at beautiful Eagle Ridge Golf Course, located near beautiful Grand Rapids, MN. Eagle Ridge offers a challenging and winding course with sensational iron range views.
Starting bid
$225 value - Enjoy a one night stay at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, which includes a $100 voucher at Mystic Steakhouse.
Starting bid
$550 value - Treat yourself to a full hair experience, courtesy of Harlowe Salon in St. Louis Park. Package includes a $200 service and a basket of luxury Oribe hair care products.
Starting bid
$150 value - Enjoy a brewery tour, tasting flight and crowler to go for four people, courtesy of Luce Line Brewing in Plymouth.
Starting bid
$110 value - The Tee Box offers 6 immersive golf simulators to mimic the feel of being on the real course. Choose from an array of world-class courses, all rendered in stunning 4k detail. With lifelike graphics and real-time gameplay, you’ll feel like you’re on the green, even when you're indoors.
Starting bid
$150 value -
Mens Under Armor Golf shirt, size XL
Mens Adidas Golf shirt, size XL
Women's Puma golf shirt, size M
Donated items courtesy of Rush Creek Golf Course
Starting bid
Value $100 - Enjoy a brewery tour for ten at Birch's on the Lake Brewhouse and Supper Club in Long Lake, MN. Our Brewmaster will bring you through the history of all things beer as well as the steps in the brewing process, from mashing to carbonating, including samples.
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