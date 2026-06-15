Beyond Brain Injury

Hosted by

Beyond Brain Injury

About this event

Sales closed

Beyond Brain Injury's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

4124 Quebec Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427, USA

$2000 Orthodontic Services with Kottermann Orthodontics item
$2000 Orthodontic Services with Kottermann Orthodontics
$500

Starting bid

$2000 Value - $2000 credit toward orthodontics treatment at Kottermann Orthodontics. Certificate good for up to 12 months. Kottemann Orthodontics offers integrated orthodontic care in the Minneapolis area in Chaska, Maple Grove, Orono and Plymouth. Visit us for family-friendly orthodontic solutions and expert care for the entire family.

Premier Golf Experience At The Wilderness in Tower, MN item
Premier Golf Experience At The Wilderness in Tower, MN
$150

Starting bid

$540 value - Enjoy a golf experience at The Wilderness at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino. Package includes golf for four, including carts.

The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake Golf Package for Four item
The Wilds Golf Club in Prior Lake Golf Package for Four
$150

Starting bid

$520 value - Enjoy a golf experience at The Wilds. The Wilds Golf Club is nestled in a breathtaking natural setting of Ponderosa pines, hardwoods, wet-lands and wildlife habitats. Located within an hour of the cities.

Golf for 4 at St. Croix National Golf Course item
Golf for 4 at St. Croix National Golf Course
$125

Starting bid

$400 value - Enjoy a golf experience for 4 at beautiful St. Croix National Golf Course. This course offers rolling hills, sensational panoramic views and the Wisconsin north woods experience.

Wild Marsh Golf Club - Golf for 4 item
Wild Marsh Golf Club - Golf for 4
$100

Starting bid

Value - $340. Enjoy golf for four at beautiful Wild Marsh Golf Club in Buffalo. This course is known for its rolling terrain, natural wetlands, scenic lake views and beautiful wooded areas.


Grand National Golf Course at Grand Casino - Hinckley item
Grand National Golf Course at Grand Casino - Hinckley
$75

Starting bid

Value - $300. Grand National Golf Course is amidst the rolling hills, creeks, hardwood trees, and wide bent grass fairways

Golf for Four at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, Coleraine, MN item
Golf for Four at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, Coleraine, MN
$75

Starting bid

$225 value - Enjoy a day of golf at beautiful Eagle Ridge Golf Course, located near beautiful Grand Rapids, MN. Eagle Ridge offers a challenging and winding course with sensational iron range views.

Bluetooth Speaker/GPS with color touch screen, by Wingman item
Bluetooth Speaker/GPS with color touch screen, by Wingman item
Bluetooth Speaker/GPS with color touch screen, by Wingman item
Bluetooth Speaker/GPS with color touch screen, by Wingman item
Bluetooth Speaker/GPS with color touch screen, by Wingman
$75

Starting bid

Value $200 - Wingman HD bluetooth speak and GPS with color touchscreen. Provides all of the critical distance data you need in bright, living color. Allows the golfer to see all hole layouts and the shapes of greens. Conveniently provides on-screen hazard locations and layup points.

2 Hour Nordic Haus Sauna and Cold Plunge Experience for 12 item
2 Hour Nordic Haus Sauna and Cold Plunge Experience for 12
$100

Starting bid

$300 value - Enjoy a two hour sauna and cold plunge experience for 12 guests. Located in Minnetonka.


Canterbury and dining at Boardwalk item
Canterbury and dining at Boardwalk item
Canterbury and dining at Boardwalk
$125

Starting bid

$400 value - Enjoy a day at the racetrack, followed by an amazing dining experience at Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar. Package includes a $200 gift card to neighboring Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar, a BRAND new restaurant and entertainment venue.

Salon service at Harlowe Salon item
Salon service at Harlowe Salon
$100

Starting bid

$300 value - Treat yourself to any hair color service, up to $300, courtesy of Harlowe Salon in St. Louis Park.

One night stay at Mystic Lake, with $100 food voucher item
One night stay at Mystic Lake, with $100 food voucher
$100

Starting bid

$225 value - Enjoy a one night stay at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, which includes a $100 voucher at Mystic Steakhouse.

One hour lesson, plus two vouchers for golf simulator item
One hour lesson, plus two vouchers for golf simulator
$50

Starting bid

$225 Value - Enjoy a one-hour personalized lesson with one of our golf instructors. Our instructors will analyze every part of your game and build a personalized improvement plan tailored to your goals and skill level. Package includes two additional hours with our golf simulators. Our aboutGOLF simulators are equipped with dual-camera and pressure plate technology, creating an environment designed to help golfers improve rapidly

Whiskey Gift Basket item
Whiskey Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$200 Value - Includes:

  • Bushmills Whiskey
  • Jack Daniel's Whiskey
  • Devon Bourbon
  • Drink glasses
  • Bourbon Syrup
  • 6-pack Arnold Palmer Spiked Iced Tea
  • Golf Hat, tees, towel, sunglasses, portable fan

Courtesy of Members Collective Credit Union

Luce Line Brewing "Crowler Package" for four item
Luce Line Brewing "Crowler Package" for four item
Luce Line Brewing "Crowler Package" for four
$50

Starting bid

$150 value - Enjoy a brewery tour, tasting flight and crowler to go for four people, courtesy of Luce Line Brewing in Plymouth.

$100 gift card to The Tee Box plus gift basket item
$100 gift card to The Tee Box plus gift basket
$50

Starting bid

$110 value - The Tee Box offers 6 immersive golf simulators to mimic the feel of being on the real course. Choose from an array of world-class courses, all rendered in stunning 4k detail. With lifelike graphics and real-time gameplay, you’ll feel like you’re on the green, even when you're indoors.

Minnesota Twins Tickets for 4 item
Minnesota Twins Tickets for 4
$50

Starting bid

$200 Value - Enjoy a day of baseball at beautiful Target Field. Package includes four tickets to a regular season game.

Signed mini JJ McCarthy helmet and 2 game tickets for 8/22 item
Signed mini JJ McCarthy helmet and 2 game tickets for 8/22
$50

Starting bid

$175 value - Enjoy watching the Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday 8/22. Tickets located second row of section 315. Package also includes a mini, signed JJ McCarthy helmet.

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