Beyond Brain Injury's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
$2000 Value - $2000 credit toward orthodontics treatment at Kottermann Orthodontics. Certificate good for up to 12 months. Kottemann Orthodontics offers integrated orthodontic care in the Minneapolis area in Chaska, Maple Grove, Orono and Plymouth. Visit us for family-friendly orthodontic solutions and expert care for the entire family.
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$540 value - Enjoy a golf experience at The Wilderness at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino. Package includes golf for four, including carts.
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$520 value - Enjoy a golf experience at The Wilds. The Wilds Golf Club is nestled in a breathtaking natural setting of Ponderosa pines, hardwoods, wet-lands and wildlife habitats. Located within an hour of the cities.
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$400 value - Enjoy a golf experience for 4 at beautiful St. Croix National Golf Course. This course offers rolling hills, sensational panoramic views and the Wisconsin north woods experience.
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Value - $340. Enjoy golf for four at beautiful Wild Marsh Golf Club in Buffalo. This course is known for its rolling terrain, natural wetlands, scenic lake views and beautiful wooded areas.
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Value - $300. Grand National Golf Course is amidst the rolling hills, creeks, hardwood trees, and wide bent grass fairways
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$225 value - Enjoy a day of golf at beautiful Eagle Ridge Golf Course, located near beautiful Grand Rapids, MN. Eagle Ridge offers a challenging and winding course with sensational iron range views.
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Value $200 - Wingman HD bluetooth speak and GPS with color touchscreen. Provides all of the critical distance data you need in bright, living color. Allows the golfer to see all hole layouts and the shapes of greens. Conveniently provides on-screen hazard locations and layup points.
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$300 value - Enjoy a two hour sauna and cold plunge experience for 12 guests. Located in Minnetonka.
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$400 value - Enjoy a day at the racetrack, followed by an amazing dining experience at Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar. Package includes a $200 gift card to neighboring Boardwalk Kitchen and Bar, a BRAND new restaurant and entertainment venue.
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$300 value - Treat yourself to any hair color service, up to $300, courtesy of Harlowe Salon in St. Louis Park.
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$225 value - Enjoy a one night stay at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, which includes a $100 voucher at Mystic Steakhouse.
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$225 Value - Enjoy a one-hour personalized lesson with one of our golf instructors. Our instructors will analyze every part of your game and build a personalized improvement plan tailored to your goals and skill level. Package includes two additional hours with our golf simulators. Our aboutGOLF simulators are equipped with dual-camera and pressure plate technology, creating an environment designed to help golfers improve rapidly
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$200 Value - Includes:
Courtesy of Members Collective Credit Union
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$150 value - Enjoy a brewery tour, tasting flight and crowler to go for four people, courtesy of Luce Line Brewing in Plymouth.
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$110 value - The Tee Box offers 6 immersive golf simulators to mimic the feel of being on the real course. Choose from an array of world-class courses, all rendered in stunning 4k detail. With lifelike graphics and real-time gameplay, you’ll feel like you’re on the green, even when you're indoors.
Starting bid
$200 Value - Enjoy a day of baseball at beautiful Target Field. Package includes four tickets to a regular season game.
Starting bid
$175 value - Enjoy watching the Vikings take on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday 8/22. Tickets located second row of section 315. Package also includes a mini, signed JJ McCarthy helmet.
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