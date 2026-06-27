Beyond Drums: UCF Percussion Ensemble and Steel Band - Nov 7, 2026

The UCF Percussion Ensemble is one of the premier performing groups within the University of Central Florida's School of Performing Arts. Under the direction of Dr. Thad Anderson, the ensemble explores the limitless possibilities of percussion through dynamic performances that showcase artistry, innovation, and virtuosity.





Featuring a diverse array of instruments from around the world, the ensemble performs music ranging from contemporary masterworks and audience favorites to newly commissioned compositions and world premieres. Audiences can expect an exciting blend of rhythm, melody, texture, and theatricality as students bring to life the extraordinary versatility of percussion.





Whether performing powerful ensemble works, intricate chamber music, or captivating keyboard percussion pieces, the UCF Percussion Ensemble demonstrates that percussion is far more than drums, it is a vibrant and expressive art form capable of creating an entire world of sound.