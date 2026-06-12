Beyond Mentoring

Youth‑focused educational resources that break down the real facts about vaping in a way that’s grounded in science. This training will center families and our parents or Bigs, understand how vapes work, what’s actually in the aerosol, and the short‑ and long‑term health risks associated with vaping. We will also cover common myths, including how nicotine addiction develops, how vape companies market to young people, and why vaping is not a harmless alternative to smoking. Even more we will be in community learning and growing together, come with questions, concerns and an eagerness to be informed.