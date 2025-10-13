Beyond Pink 'Pour It Forward' Happy Hour

helps Justice for Girls cover the basic cost of attending this event, including food and drinks
covers the full cost of attending the event and includes a $30 donation to Justice for Girls
covers event cost and includes a $60 donation to Justice for Girls
includes a table and tickets for up to 6 individuals
We do not want cost to be a barrier to attendance. If you are able, feel free to contribute what you can via the Donation option.
for JFG board members and staff only
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing