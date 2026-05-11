Beyond Pink Ribbons Bingo - Summer Edition

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About this event
Your admission includes entry to Beyond Pink Ribbons Bingo Night
10 Regular Bingo Games Included
Additional bingo cards available for purchase
Optional Blackout Jackpot Round
The final game of the evening will be a separate Blackout Round.
Blackout Cards: $5 Each
Grand Prize: Grill Basket Valued at Over $200
50/50 Raffle
Cash & Electronic Payments Accepted for Raffle Tickets
Snacks and Refreshments Available for Purchase
Only 48 Seats Available
$
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