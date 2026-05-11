Beyond Pink Ribbons Bingo - Summer Edition

Your admission includes entry to Beyond Pink Ribbons Bingo Night

10 Regular Bingo Games Included

Additional bingo cards available for purchase

Optional Blackout Jackpot Round

The final game of the evening will be a separate Blackout Round.

Blackout Cards: $5 Each

Grand Prize: Grill Basket Valued at Over $200

50/50 Raffle

Cash & Electronic Payments Accepted for Raffle Tickets

Snacks and Refreshments Available for Purchase

Only 48 Seats Available