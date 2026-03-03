Beyond the Bell Ca$h Cow BINGO

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About this event
$
General Admission
Become a Silver Sponsor. When you sponsor one game you get bragging rights on all social medias and recognition the day of the event!!
16 Silver Sponsor spots
Become a Gold Sponsor. When you sponsor one special game you get 2 VIP tickets for FREE!
2 Gold Sponsor spots
Become a Platinum Sponsor. When you sponsor one special game you get 6 VIP tickets (your own full table) for FREE!
2 Platinum Sponsor spots
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!