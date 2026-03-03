Beyond The Bell for Clinton County

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Beyond The Bell for Clinton County

About this event

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Beyond the Bell Ca$h Cow BINGO

1 Piper Way

Lock Haven, PA 17745, USA

Add a donation for Beyond The Bell for Clinton County

$

General Admission
$25

General Admission

Silver Sponsor
$100

Become a Silver Sponsor. When you sponsor one game you get bragging rights on all social medias and recognition the day of the event!!

16 Silver Sponsor spots

Gold Sponsor
$250

Become a Gold Sponsor. When you sponsor one special game you get 2 VIP tickets for FREE!

2 Gold Sponsor spots

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Become a Platinum Sponsor. When you sponsor one special game you get 6 VIP tickets (your own full table) for FREE!

2 Platinum Sponsor spots

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