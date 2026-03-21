Beyond The Bell for Clinton County's Mother’s Day Giveaway!

Each ticket is one chance of winning the following prizes:

*1.5 carat lab created stud earrings - Martina Guerra and Momoyo Otsu

*1 carat lab created diamond solitaire & 20% off a setting of your choice from Addies

*a year of monthly 30 minute massages from Bliss Massage by Liz

*a $500 gift card & skin care basket from Rich Lash Room

*a $500 gift card & skin care basket from Coco’s Beauty Loft



