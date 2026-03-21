Beyond The Bell for Clinton County's Mother’s Day Giveaway!

Hosted by
About this raffle
Each ticket is one chance of winning the following prizes:
*1.5 carat lab created stud earrings - Martina Guerra and Momoyo Otsu
*1 carat lab created diamond solitaire & 20% off a setting of your choice from Addies
*a year of monthly 30 minute massages from Bliss Massage by Liz
*a $500 gift card & skin care basket from Rich Lash Room
*a $500 gift card & skin care basket from Coco’s Beauty Loft
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!