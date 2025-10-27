Beyond The Bell Silent Auction

Hosted by
Sue Bee- honey bear, sea salt honey, hot honey, spun honey. Honey BBQ sauce- hot and regular, a mug, koozies, a small cutting board, and a beeswax candle made from the wax of co-op members bees- and Sioux Honey merch.
Sioux City Bandits (4) Level P3 2026 Ticket Vouchers, Team Football, Big Frig 20oz Tumbler with team logo and 2025 Team Signed Poster.
1 Gift Certificate (4) Reserved Seat Tickets for a Home Game 2026, Explorers team T-Shirt, Hat, Baseball, Christmas Tree Ornament, Bag, and Slider Bobblehead.
Wellness Center Trial Package -6 modalities (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Normatec Compression, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy & Hydra Body Sauna Pod), Thrive T-Shirt, Sunglasses and Thrive merch.
VIP Gym merch and a 10 day pass to open gym.
Popcorn bowl with Jolly Time Popcorn-kinda sweet... kinda salty, ultimate cheddar flavor, sea salt, healthy pop minis- kinda sweet... kinda salty, healthy pop minis- natural butter flavor, popcorn ball maker, resistor strip, collapsible water bottle and Jollytime merch
4 center ice tickets
Oscar Carl Vineyard $50 Gift Certificate
