Siouxland Human Investment Partnership

Beyond The Bell Silent Auction

2500 Glenn Ave #78, Sioux City, IA 51106, USA

Sioux Honey Basket
Sioux Honey Basket-
$50

Starting bid

Sue Bee- honey bear, sea salt honey, hot honey, spun honey.  Honey BBQ sauce- hot and regular, a mug, koozies, a small cutting board, and a beeswax candle made from the wax of co-op members bees- and Sioux Honey merch.

Bandits Basket
Bandits Basket-
$50

Starting bid

Sioux City Bandits (4) Level  P3 2026 Ticket Vouchers, Team Football, Big Frig 20oz Tumbler with team logo and  2025 Team Signed Poster.

Explorers Basket
Explorers Basket-
$50

Starting bid

1 Gift Certificate (4) Reserved Seat Tickets for a Home Game 2026, Explorers team T-Shirt, Hat, Baseball, Christmas Tree Ornament, Bag, and Slider Bobblehead.

Thrive Wellness Center Basket
Thrive Wellness Center Basket-
$125

Starting bid

Wellness Center Trial Package -6 modalities (Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Normatec Compression, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy & Hydra Body Sauna Pod), Thrive T-Shirt, Sunglasses and Thrive merch.



VIP GYM Basket
VIP GYM Basket-
$50

Starting bid

VIP Gym merch and a 10 day pass to open gym.

Jollytime Basket
Jollytime Basket-
$25

Starting bid

Popcorn bowl with Jolly Time Popcorn-kinda sweet... kinda salty, ultimate cheddar flavor, sea salt, healthy pop minis- kinda sweet... kinda salty, healthy pop minis- natural butter flavor, popcorn ball maker, resistor strip, collapsible water bottle and Jollytime merch

Musketeers Basket
Musketeers Basket-
$50

Starting bid

4 center ice tickets 

Oscar Carl Vineyard Basket
Oscar Carl Vineyard Basket:
$50

Starting bid

Oscar Carl Vineyard $50 Gift Certificate

