Hosted by

Beyond The Call Of Duty

About this event

Sales closed

Beyond The Call Of Duty's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Phoenix Protective Corporation, 18303 E Appleway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016, USA

Suite Seats at a Spokane Chiefs Game item
Suite Seats at a Spokane Chiefs Game
$200

Starting bid

Suite Experience (14 tickets)

Spokane Chiefs Hockey Game

1st Aid Basket item
1st Aid Basket
$10

Starting bid

Tire repair kit, tool kit, 1st aid kit

Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$15

Starting bid

Starbucks Ground Coffee, Will Moden Ground Coffee, Single, Brew Travel Maker, 2 x BTC Coffee Cups

Serving Platters item
Serving Platters
$15

Starting bid

Set of 3 Blue Glass Decorative Serving Platters and a matching bowl

Cast Iron Skillet item
Cast Iron Skillet
$20

Starting bid

10” Pre-seasoned Cast Iron USA Made, 3 spice set and wood cooking untensils.

Gift Certificate for Print Services item
Gift Certificate for Print Services
$40

Starting bid

$250 Digital Lizard Custom Print Order: Brochures, Banners, Business Cards

Bread Basket item
Bread Basket
$15

Starting bid

Bamboo Bread Slicer w/ Knife, 2 x Cloth Storage Bags, Yeast & Flour

5-11 Basket item
5-11 Basket
$35

Starting bid

5-11 utility pouch, razor knife, RFID blocking wallet, multifunction tool

Cutting Board & Wine item
Cutting Board & Wine
$25

Starting bid

Washington state cutting board, charcuterie utensils, bottle of Barrister Wine.

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$30

Starting bid

Two bottles of delicious Barrister Wine, crackers and mixed nuts. Merlot and Cab Sav

Harley-Davidson Heated Gloves item
Harley-Davidson Heated Gloves
$40

Starting bid

Size Small heated gloves for bike

Liquor Basket item
Liquor Basket
$35

Starting bid

Kentucky Whiskey, Crown Blackberry, 2 iceball kit, 4 highball glasses

Tattoo Gift Card item
Tattoo Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 towards tattoo work

Tequila Basket item
Tequila Basket
$20

Starting bid

Top shelf tequila bottle, 4 shot glasses, set of coasters, chocolate covered almonds

Harley Davidson Picnic Basket item
Harley Davidson Picnic Basket
$20

Starting bid

Vintage style picnic basket with champagne classes, set of plates and utensils

His & Hers Bracelets item
His & Hers Bracelets
$250

Starting bid

From Jewelry Design Center, a beautiful sterling silver and mother-of-pearl bracelet and a sterling silver John Hardy bracelet.

Poker game set item
Poker game set
$20

Starting bid

Harley-Davidson Poker Chip set with game board

Whiskey & Decanter item
Whiskey & Decanter
$40

Starting bid

This unique globe whiskey decanter is a piece you'll love to display, plus a bottle of Code 4 Whiskey, crackers and mixed nuts.

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$35

Starting bid

Two bottles of delicious Barrister wine, crackers, mixed nuts and two wine-themed coasters.

Fisher Price Trike item
Fisher Price Trike
$10

Starting bid

Harley-Davidson children’s tricycle

The Ultimate Wrapping Basket item
The Ultimate Wrapping Basket
$30

Starting bid

The gift giver's dream! 11 rolls of wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows, ribbon, gift labels and tags, gift bags and more! Be ready for all seasons of gift-giving.

Cooking Basket item
Cooking Basket
$25

Starting bid

Chili mix, olive oil stainless steel tongs, measuring spoons and measuring cups, hand towel, sponge and washcloth and an apron.

Harley Davidson Memory Box item
Harley Davidson Memory Box
$35

Starting bid

Harley Davidson memory box, baseball hat and metal plaque.

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$15

Starting bid

Fun for the whole family! 4 games, all for ages 8+, popcorn and candy.

Harley Davidson Open bar set with Tumblers item
Harley Davidson Open bar set with Tumblers
$25

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Travel Cooler item
Harley Davidson Travel Cooler
$30

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Backpack item
Harley Davidson Backpack
$30

Starting bid

5.11 Backpack item
5.11 Backpack
$50

Starting bid

Waterproof backpack and Tactical Pen

Harley Davidson Wagon item
Harley Davidson Wagon
$65

Starting bid

Collapsable Wagon

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