Beyond The Call Of Duty's Silent Auction

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Phoenix Protective Corporation, 18303 E Appleway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016, USA
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Suite Experience (14 tickets)
Spokane Chiefs Hockey Game
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Tire repair kit, tool kit, 1st aid kit
Starting bid
Starbucks Ground Coffee, Will Moden Ground Coffee, Single, Brew Travel Maker, 2 x BTC Coffee Cups
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Set of 3 Blue Glass Decorative Serving Platters and a matching bowl
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10” Pre-seasoned Cast Iron USA Made, 3 spice set and wood cooking untensils.
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$250 Digital Lizard Custom Print Order: Brochures, Banners, Business Cards
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Bamboo Bread Slicer w/ Knife, 2 x Cloth Storage Bags, Yeast & Flour
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5-11 utility pouch, razor knife, RFID blocking wallet, multifunction tool
Starting bid
Washington state cutting board, charcuterie utensils, bottle of Barrister Wine.
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Two bottles of delicious Barrister Wine, crackers and mixed nuts. Merlot and Cab Sav
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Size Small heated gloves for bike
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Kentucky Whiskey, Crown Blackberry, 2 iceball kit, 4 highball glasses
Starting bid
$50 towards tattoo work
Starting bid
Top shelf tequila bottle, 4 shot glasses, set of coasters, chocolate covered almonds
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Vintage style picnic basket with champagne classes, set of plates and utensils
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From Jewelry Design Center, a beautiful sterling silver and mother-of-pearl bracelet and a sterling silver John Hardy bracelet.
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Harley-Davidson Poker Chip set with game board
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This unique globe whiskey decanter is a piece you'll love to display, plus a bottle of Code 4 Whiskey, crackers and mixed nuts.
Starting bid
Two bottles of delicious Barrister wine, crackers, mixed nuts and two wine-themed coasters.
Starting bid
Harley-Davidson children’s tricycle
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The gift giver's dream! 11 rolls of wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows, ribbon, gift labels and tags, gift bags and more! Be ready for all seasons of gift-giving.
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Chili mix, olive oil stainless steel tongs, measuring spoons and measuring cups, hand towel, sponge and washcloth and an apron.
Starting bid
Harley Davidson memory box, baseball hat and metal plaque.
Starting bid
Fun for the whole family! 4 games, all for ages 8+, popcorn and candy.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Waterproof backpack and Tactical Pen
Starting bid
Collapsable Wagon
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