"Beyond the Celestial Sphere" at the Planetarium at the University of Montana

Start with some local night sky exploration and constellations, travel into space and look at the large-scale structure of the solar system, and then zoom out and look at our Milky Way’s galactic structure. Highlights will include the magnetic field of the sun, a zoomed-out view of the constellations, and flying around a black hole. Aiden will also pay attention to the interests of the group and tweak a little as needed to keep everyone engaged.