Beyond the Data. Real Lives. Real Change.

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About this event
Perfect if you want to be in the room for the story and the conversation, and support BTM families.
Your purchase includes:
Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.
For those who want to go a step further and be recognized for helping make this work possible.
Your purchase includes:
Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.
This ticket is for supporters who want to deepen their support of BTM’s work and want to receive a special curated gift from our Black owned brand partners.
Your purchase includes:
Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.
This ticket is for those who recognize the urgent need and critical state of maternal health in our country. Your purchase helps sponsor an evidence-based, specialized workshop for nurses, designed to strengthen cultural congruency and support more respectful, person centered care for Black birthing families.
Your purchase includes:
Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!