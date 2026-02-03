Birthing the Magic Collaborative

Hosted by

Birthing the Magic Collaborative

About this event

Beyond the Data. Real Lives. Real Change.

Hatchling Pass
$35

Perfect if you want to be in the room for the story and the conversation, and support BTM families.


Your purchase includes:

  • Virtual screening access to Hatchlings
  • Live conversation with award winning producer Jahmil Eady
  • Post event resource link so you leave with something practical

Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.


Protector Pass
$75

For those who want to go a step further and be recognized for helping make this work possible.


Your purchase includes:

  • Virtual screening access to Hatchlings
  • Live conversation with award winning producer Jahmil Eady
  • Post event resource link with practical tools
  • Warm thank you mention on the BTM web page

Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.


Safe Shores Champion
$150

This ticket is for supporters who want to deepen their support of BTM’s work and want to receive a special curated gift from our Black owned brand partners.


Your purchase includes:

  • Virtual screening access to the Hatchlings film
  • Live conversation with award winning producer Jahmil Eady
  • Post event resource link with practical tools
  • Special thank you mention in the event program
  • One curated thank you gift
  • Option to sponsor a community seat so someone else can join the experience

Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.


Liberator Circle
$350

This ticket is for those who recognize the urgent need and critical state of maternal health in our country. Your purchase helps sponsor an evidence-based, specialized workshop for nurses, designed to strengthen cultural congruency and support more respectful, person centered care for Black birthing families.


Your purchase includes:

  • Two (2) tickets for the virtual screening and live conversation
  • Post event resource link with practical tools
  • Two curated thank you gifts from our Black owned community partners
  • Recognition in our program and on our website as a Hatchery Circle Patron

Your ticket supports Birthing the Magic Collaborative and our work to keep Black birthing people safe, supported, and heard through culturally grounded education and practical tools.


Add a donation for Birthing the Magic Collaborative

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!