Riverland Community College Foundation

Hosted by

Riverland Community College Foundation

About this event

Beyond the Shadows Merch

104 9th Pl SW

Austin, MN 55912, USA

Any Beyond the Shadows T-Shirt item
Any Beyond the Shadows T-Shirt
$20

Available sizes M, L, XL

Hair Flare item
Hair Flare
$10

Add some fun flair with our colorful hair extensions! Whether you want just a pop of color for a playful accent or multiple shades for a bold, head-turning look, these extensions let you switch up your style instantly. Easy to wear and even easier to love, they’re the perfect way to brighten up your look without the commitment of dye.

Mental Health Stickers item
Mental Health Stickers
$1

Stickers are 4 for a $1

Decorate and personalize water bottles, laptops, car windows, and more.


Artisan Wood Crafts – Each One of a Kind item
Artisan Wood Crafts – Each One of a Kind item
Artisan Wood Crafts – Each One of a Kind item
Artisan Wood Crafts – Each One of a Kind
$40

Each piece is handcrafted with care, making every item truly one of a kind. No two are exactly alike, so you’ll receive a unique wooden craft full of character and craftsmanship. Whether for yourself or as a gift, these handmade creations add warmth and charm to any space. All pieces are priced at $40.

Add a donation for Riverland Community College Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!