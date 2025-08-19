Beyond the Shadows Raffle 2025

1. BRUINS: 2 Season tickets & 2 jerseys ($720 value)

2. Blackstone package: 36” grill, tool set, cover & meat package ($650 value)

3. Weekend Extravaganza in Austin: ($600 value) including: a. $100 gift card to Old Mill b. $100 gift card to Kenny’s Oak Grill, t-shirt & hat c. (TWO) $50 gift cards to George’s Pizza d. $100 gift card to Kwik Trip e. 2 Tickets to a play at Riverland Community College f. 2 after dinner drink tickets to Dusty’s g. $35 gift card to Progressive

4. TWO Hormel meat packages ($500 value EACH) a. Case of ribs, case of pork butts, case of hams, case of bacon, case of skippy peanut butter, case of nut butter, case of organic meat, 6 party trays in each package!

5. YMCA: 1-year young adult membership ($500 value)

6. TWO Lace Baumgartner Photography Sessions ($250 value EACH)

7. Bursch Travel gift certificate ($250 value)

8. Memorial Star Package ($100 value) a. Name star after loved one b. A deluxe framed certificate of registration for your star c. A star chart of the constellation where your star is located d. Description of the constellation

9. AND MANY MORE RAFFLE PRIZES NOT LISTED