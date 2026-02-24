Beyond Walls Collaborative

Offered by

Beyond Walls Collaborative

About the memberships

Beyond Walls Family Memberships

BWC Membership (Parents and one child, 4+)
$12

Renews monthly

Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and one child, age 4 and up.

Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support


Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose

BWC Membership (Parents and 2 children, 4+)
$16

Renews monthly

Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and 2 children, age 4 and up.

Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support


Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose

BWC Membership (Parents and 3 children, 4+)
$25

Renews monthly

Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and 3 children, age 4 and up.

Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support


Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose

BWC Membership for larger families
$30

Renews monthly

Monthly family membership for large families (4 or more children, age 4 +)

Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support


Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose

One Time Drop-In
$5

Best fit for families who want to drop in at random, with no commitment.

Cost is per child, any child over 4.


Support Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

A heartfelt option to select if you're looking for ways to support, but do not wish to be a family member in the BWC program.


$20 per month as a sponsor will support weekly supplies for our group each month.


Our group sincerely appreciates any contribution

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