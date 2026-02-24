Beyond Walls Family Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and one child, age 4 and up.
Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support
Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose
Renews monthly
Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and 2 children, age 4 and up.
Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support
Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose
Renews monthly
Monthly family membership for Parent(s) and 3 children, age 4 and up.
Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support
Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose
Renews monthly
Monthly family membership for large families (4 or more children, age 4 +)
Membership covers: Materials, supplies, co-op support, and studio space rental. BWC organization is a nonprofit and functions solely by community support
Excludes additional workshops such as: Field trips, hired entertainment or third party resources, tutoring and test assessments, etc. You have the opportunity to sign up for these workshops at a group member rate in addition to your membership, if you choose
Best fit for families who want to drop in at random, with no commitment.
Cost is per child, any child over 4.
Renews monthly
A heartfelt option to select if you're looking for ways to support, but do not wish to be a family member in the BWC program.
$20 per month as a sponsor will support weekly supplies for our group each month.
Our group sincerely appreciates any contribution
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!