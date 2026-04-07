BeYOU Burger for a Cause (Round 2)

Additional Applebee’s Burger Coupons (Bundle of 5 – $50)

Purchase additional coupons beyond the required 10. Coupons are sold in bundles of 5 for $50.

Each coupon includes one Burger & Fries at Applebee’s (dine-in only).

Additional bundles can be purchased to help increase your fundraising total. Families are responsible for selling the coupons they purchase.