BeYOU Burger for a Cause (Round 2)

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Applebee’s Burger Coupon (Minimum Order: 10)
Each coupon is $10 and includes one Burger & Fries at Applebee’s (dine-in only).
BBG's must purchase a minimum of 10 coupons ($100). Additional coupons may be purchased to increase your sales.
Additional Applebee’s Burger Coupons (Bundle of 5 – $50)
Purchase additional coupons beyond the required 10. Coupons are sold in bundles of 5 for $50.
Each coupon includes one Burger & Fries at Applebee’s (dine-in only).
Additional bundles can be purchased to help increase your fundraising total. Families are responsible for selling the coupons they purchase.
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