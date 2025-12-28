BeYOUtiful Ladies Ice Cream Social January 2026

BeYOUtiful Ladies Ice Cream Social Gathering!

Get ready for a cozy and sweet evening with friends! September's BeYOUtiful Ladies Social Gathering. The BeYOUtiful Ladies Club creates a welcoming space where women (17+) with special needs can come together to relax, have fun, and share unforgettable moments. This social gathering is all about fun, friends, and fellowship, the perfect recipe for joy.





Note: This a hosted nonsponsored event-Participants are responsible for purchasing their own icecream/meal.