BeYOUtiful Ladies Shopping October 2025

BeYOUtiful Ladies Lunch & Shopping at Tanger Outlets 🍴

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon as the BeYOUtiful Ladies head to Tanger Outlets for a day of friendship, fashion, and fabulous finds! We’ll start with a delicious lunch together — the perfect time to laugh, connect, and enjoy great company. Afterward, we’ll explore the shops, discover new styles, and make lasting memories while browsing the latest deals.





This outing is all about fun, friends, and fellowship — celebrating our uniqueness while enjoying a special day out together. 💕





Please note: Participants are responsible for the cost of their meals.